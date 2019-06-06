Highlights of the Governor General's Visits to France and Nova Scotia for D-Day Commemorations

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, completed her visits to Normandy and Nova Scotia for events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

In France, Her Excellency participated in several events and had the opportunity to meet with D‑Day veterans who had also travelled to Normandy. Some of the commemorative events she attended include:

The unveiling of a monument in Chambois dedicated to the sacrifices made by Canadians during the Battle of Normandy.

A ceremony at the Bény-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery, which holds the graves of more than 2 000 Canadians who gave their lives during the landings in Normandy and the early stages of the Battle of Normandy.

The Juno75 Gala hosted by the Juno Beach Centre Association at Bretteville-sur-Odon.

A ceremony in Bernières-sur-Mer to honour the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada , the oldest continuously serving infantry regiment in Canada .

The Governor General then travelled to Nova Scotia to attend the commemorative ceremony at Willow Park Armoury in Halifax. Halifax is a meaningful location that represents the end of the train journey across Canada and the departure point for many of our soldiers heading to war.

"From every corner of Canada, they came. They crossed the pond, the ocean, to fight for peace and freedom. It might have even seemed like an incredible adventure for them. They left to fight against, and for, people they had never seen before, because they believed in what they were fighting for. And far too many of them lost their lives. This contribution, dear veterans, is something that we ought to remember, we have the duty of memory. Today and always."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada

Photos and additional information about the Governor General's visit to France and Nova Scotia, are available on the official website.

