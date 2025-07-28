GATINEAU, QC, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

As a result of the high number of candidates in Battle River–Crowfoot ( Alberta ), electors voting at advance or election day polls will vote using an adapted ballot.

For their vote to be counted, electors must write the name of their candidate of choice. As long as the elector's intention is clear, their vote will be counted, even if they misspell the candidate's name.

The list of candidates will be available at every voting table so that electors can find the name of their candidate of choice.

The adapted write-in ballot will feature the same security and integrity measures found on a typical ballot.

Elections Canada is aware that the changes to the ballot may reduce its accessibility for some electors. All regular accessibility tools will still be available, but some of them, such as the braille list of candidates and adapted braille voting template, will only be available on election day (Monday, August 18). Anyone who has concerns can contact the Elections Canada office in Battle River–Crowfoot to find out what options and accessibility supports are available to them.

Elections Canada reminds electors in Battle River–Crowfoot that they may vote by special ballot at the local Elections Canada office. They can also apply online to vote by mail, or they can apply by mail or by fax. They have until Tuesday, August 12, 6 p.m. , to do so.

Electors are encouraged to visit elections.ca to get more information about the adapted ballot. They can also contact the Elections Canada office in Battle River–Crowfoot.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

