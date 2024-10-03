OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - How can Canada build its way out of housing supply challenges to improve affordability? With rising demand and interest rates throwing a wrench in construction plans, the answer is far from simple. In fact, CMHC modelling suggests higher interest rates resulted in 30,000 fewer housing starts in 2023.

In his latest article, CMHC Deputy Chief Economist, Aled ab Iorwerth, analyzes the impact of interest rates on all different types of housing and explores the crucial role of the private sector in driving housing supply.

You can read the full article in the CMHC Housing Observer:

In 2023, higher rates resulted in 30,000 fewer housing starts

