MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Acura today confirmed the development of a high-performance Integra Type S, set to join the lineup for the 2024 model year.

Promising ultimate street performance and driver engagement, the Integra Type S will be powered by a high-revving 2.0-litre VTEC turbocharged engine producing over 300 horsepower and paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential.

2024 Acura Integra Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

More details to be shared closer to launch.

To subscribe to the latest Acura Canada news and updates, please visit www.acuranews.ca.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates an exciting driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the Integra sports sedan, TLX performance luxury sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV and the exclusive, NSX hybrid-powered supercar. The TLX, MDX and NSX come in a Type S variant, the pinnacle expression of performance engineering and technology, Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 35th anniversary in Canada in 2022 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.

*using domestic and globally sourced parts

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]