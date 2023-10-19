Civic Hybrid to join CR-V and Accord in Honda's expanding hybrid-electric line-up

2025 Civic Hybrid production will start with the sedan in Ontario , followed by the hatchback in Indiana

Civic Hybrid expected to represent over 40% of model sales in North America

Over 11 million Civics have been built in North America since 1988

Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) will build its 6 millionth Civic this month

ALLISTON, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Honda today announced that it will introduce the Honda Civic Hybrid in Canada and the U.S. in 2024, in both sedan and hatchback variations that will be produced in North America.

Production1 of the new Civic Hybrid sedan will begin in spring 2024 at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) in Alliston, Ontario, the lead North American Honda plant for Civic Hybrid production, followed shortly by the hatchback, which will be manufactured at the Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) in Greensburg, Indiana; both plants already support production of the Honda CR-V Hybrid.

"Our HCM associates are extremely proud to be named the lead North America plant for the new, built in Canada, Civic Hybrid sedan," said Yoshiyuki Nakazawa, General Manager and Executive Vice President, HCM. "We are celebrating the historic production of our 6 millionth Civic this month and this new Civic Hybrid, which joins the CR-V Hybrid also built at HCM, will be an integral part of Honda's global electrification plans as we continue to transition Canadian consumers to an electrified future."

The new Civic Hybrid is another key step in Honda's electrification strategy, which includes equipping its core models with hybrid-electric systems. Thus far in 2023, over 35% of sales of the CR-V and Accord are hybrid-electric trims and nearly 20% of Honda's total sales in Canada are electrified models. Honda expects Civic Hybrid sales to represent more than 40% of Civic sales in North America.

The 2025 Civic Hybrid will be powered by a version of the award-winning Honda two-motor hybrid-electric system. Offering improved responsiveness for a sportier driving feel, it creates a more relaxed driving environment at highway speeds while improving fuel economy. This powerplant has already received significant global accolades including a recent Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award for the 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid.

Honda Electrification Strategy

Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040. Sales of EVs will begin in 2024, with the 2024 Honda Prologue, Honda's first all-electric SUV. In 2025, a mid- to large-size EV model based on Honda's dedicated e:Architecture will go on sale.

Honda announced key next steps in the establishment of its EV Hub in Ohio that will lead the company's journey to production of EVs in North America. In October 2022, Honda announced it would invest $700 million to retool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants to establish the new EV Hub in Ohio to prepare for the production of battery electric vehicles in 2025. The Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), where Honda began auto production in America in 1982, will be the first Honda auto plant in the U.S. to transition to EV manufacturing.

The new EV Hub includes a new joint venture EV battery plant being established by Honda and LG Energy Solution in Fayette County, near Jeffersonville, Ohio. The new JV facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 with an annual production capacity of approximately 40 GWh.

Last year, HCM announced it would invest $1.38 billion over six years to upgrade its plants and implement innovative technologies, and vehicle research and development programs, as part of Honda's global electrification and carbon neutrality goals.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

Honda Manufacturing in North America

Honda has produced automobiles in North America for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982 at the Marysville Auto Plant. Honda began manufacturing operations in North America in 1979 with motorcycle production in Marysville, Ohio.

Over the past four decades, Honda has steadily grown local production capabilities and now employs more than 33,000 associates in North America who support manufacturing operations at Honda's 18 plants with the annual capacity to produce 1.86 million automobiles, nearly 4 million engines, 500,000 power equipment products and 300,000 powersports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines. In 2022, more than 99% of all U.S.-sold Honda and Acura automobiles were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested more than $24 billion in its North American manufacturing capabilities, including more than $4.7 billion over the past five years alone. The company works with over 700 original equipment suppliers in North America with cumulative parts purchases of more than $562 billion.

___________________________________________ 1 Using domestic and globally sourced parts

