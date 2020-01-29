HGTV Canada's Record Breaking Series Island Of Bryan Returns for a Hotly Anticipated Second Season on February 23 at 10 P.M. ET/PT

Watch the Trailer Here

For additional photography and press kit material visit: www.corusent.com



To share this socially: http://bit.ly/38ScIc9

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - After breaking HGTV Canada ratings records this past Spring to become the network's most watched series of the past 10 years*, the #1 Specialty Canadian Original Program** Island of Bryan (8x60) returns for its second season on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new season will continue Bryan and Sarah Baeumler's family adventure in the Bahamas, as they race to put the finishing touches on their beach front resort, after a roller coaster year of construction. Viewers can catch up with a Season 1 marathon on HGTV Canada in the lead up to the premiere, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/PT on February 23.

Season 1 captivated viewers generating a 9% increase in audience growth from the premiere episode to the finale.*** The success has continued online, with a show reveal gallery receiving more than 3.2 million page views to date, while the Top 15 most-viewed videos on HGTV.ca belong to the series.****

With the budget maxed out and more at stake than ever, Season 2 will see Bryan and Sarah tackle the seemingly impossible task of transforming the Caerula Mar Club into their spectacular vision. It's a race against time to complete the clubhouse, spa, and hotel block with the grand opening date set – but when tragedy strikes the Bahamas impacting the progress, Bryan and Sarah launch a fundraising effort to support the communities affected by Hurricane Dorian. Giving viewers an all-access pass to step-by-step renovations and designs, this season will see big reveals, behind-the-scenes chaos as they hire and train their large hospitality team, and capture memorable family moments when it comes to crunch time for the resort's opening day.

Island of Bryan is produced by Si Entertainment in association with Corus Entertainment's HGTV Canada. Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Vice President of Original Content and supported by Krista Look (Director of Lifestyle), and Marni Goldman (Production Executive). Island of Bryan is sponsored in part by Royal Bank of Canada.

For more information and exclusive content, please visit HGTV.ca.

Source:

*Numeris PPM Data, 01/09/2008 to 07/07/2019, Total Canada, AMA(000), HGTV

**Numeris PPM Data, Calendar Year 2019 YTD (1/1/2019 to 12/8/2019)- Confirmed Data, 3+ Airings, Total Canada, CDN ENG COM SPEC + DIG, excludes sports, Canadian original programs only

***Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, (April 7/19 to June 30/19) - Confirmed Data, AMA (000) Original Airings Only

****Source: Omniture

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter: @CorusPR, @HGTV Canada

Facebook: facebook.com/HGTV.ca

Instagram: @hgtvcanada



HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.



SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: and to request an interview, please contact: Laura Steen, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6195, [email protected]; Laura Lourenco, Publicity Coordinator, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6730, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

