HGTV Canada Pays it Forward with All-Star Cast in Powerful New Canadian Original Series Family Home Overhaul

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - HGTV Canada pays it forward with an all-star cast in the powerful, heartwarming new Corus Studios original series, Family Home Overhaul (8x60), premiering Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers will get a first look at the series with a special sneak peek on April 19 during the season finale of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Hosted by ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, the debut season will see 14 of the network's top contractors and designers pair up in each episode to transform the homes of eight inspirational families nominated by their communities.

Whether it's providing shelter to those in need, overcoming life-altering health issues, or donating all of their time and resources to support a cause close to their heart – these eight homeowners are always the first to give back to their communities, despite the personal hardships they encounter. With little time for the four walls around them, these families could use a major home renovation.

Together with Cheryl Hickey, HGTV Canada contractors and designers Kate Campbell, Sebastian Clovis, Dave Coleman, Joey Fletcher, Sarah Keenleyside, Dave Kenney, Brian McCourt, Scott McGillivray, Mia Parres, Tiffany Pratt, Samantha Pynn, Tommy Smythe, Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson, work together to provide these selfless families with life-changing renovations.

Enlisting the help of friends and neighbours, each project is customized to perfectly reflect the unique needs of each family. While the renovation is underway, the family gets whisked away on a well-deserved one week vacation. Upon their return, the remarkable reveal of their newly renovated home is celebrated by the community and team that made it all happen.

"Family Home Overhaul is an outstanding example of our growing Corus Studios slate - driving home captivating storytelling through giving back to the families who have made such an extraordinary impact in their communities," said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. "We can't wait for audiences to see our HGTV Canada stars lend their unmatched expertise and skills to help these incredible homeowners in this powerful new series."

Family Home Overhaul is produced by Proper Television in association with Corus Entertainment's HGTV Canada. Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Vice President of Original Content and supported by Krista Look (Director of Lifestyle Content), and Andrea Griffith (Production Executive). Proper Television is represented by executive producers Allison Grace, Cathie James and Lesia Capone, and series producer Derek Miller.

Sponsors for Family Home Overhaul include home furnishings from Wayfair; window and door provider Landmark Home Solutions; travel from Air Transat; bathroom and kitchen fixture provider American Standard; official insulator supplier to HGTV Canada ROCKWOOL; construction equipment by Kubota; and Diabetes Canada is featured.



HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Proper Television

Since opening its doors in 2004, Proper Television has become one of Canada's most successful production companies. Proper works across a wide range of genres, creating more than 600 hours of reality, lifestyle, documentary and specialist factual programming. The company's ratings-grabbing slate includes a mix of originals like VEGAS RAT RODS, LAST STOP GARAGE, and MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH, along with big international formats such as MASTERCHEF CANADA, CANADA'S WORST DRIVER, THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, and IRON CHEF CANADA. In 2017 Proper Television became a division of Boat Rocker Media. www.propertelevision.com.

