HGTV Canada Original Scott's Vacation House Rules Delivers More Dream Escapes in Season 2 Beginning May 16

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott's Vacation House Rules returns for a second season of playful designs, challenges, and surprises on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada. In the Corus Studios Original series, real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray teaches homeowners how to make smart investments and renovation decisions that turn uninspired cottage properties into profitable vacation rentals. The brand new season is enhanced with an array of integrations from series sponsors CIBC, BEHR®, Pollard, ROCKWOOL, and Lowe's, providing remarkable transformations and tips.

Using years of real estate investing and renovation experience, Scott and his design partner, Debra Salmoni, unlock the rental potential of even the most tired, dated, and rundown spaces and transform them into unique and valuable vacation hotspots. Scott's Vacation House Rules paves the ultimate road map for renovation and rental success by following a set of simple rules including doing thorough research, picking and sticking to a design style, and investing some sweat equity. This time around, viewers see Scott creating a family-friendly cottage with a fun game space, a five-star winter retreat, a breathtaking beach house, and more. This all-new season proves that dream escapes don't require international travel, they are awaiting guests in Canada's backyard – and turning a profit for their owners.

CIBC continues its multi-year partnership with HGTV Canada and Scott McGillivray as one of the leading series sponsors. The financial institution provides viewers with helpful tips on how to make the most of their own home investments through digital content on HGTV.ca and weekly videos posted on HGTV Canada's social media platforms, in addition to organic integrations throughout the show.

Official Paint Supplier of HGTV Canada, BEHR® joins the series for a variety of in-show integrations and appearances on HGTV.ca. Scott and his sidekick Debra show viewers how to transform rundown vacation properties into dream destinations by revitalizing furniture with paint, creating statement walls, and instilling lakeside appeal with BEHR® Paint on home exteriors.

Pollard brightens private retreats with their leading technology in window and door solutions. Allowing for tailored design and breathtaking views within stunning properties.

As the Official Insulation Supplier of HGTV Canada, ROCKWOOL showcases its multi-tasking residential stone wool insulation products in applications from floor to ceiling to walls. Through in-show and HGTV.ca integration, viewers will discover how easily ROCKWOOL insulation helps achieve quieter, safer, and more comfortable spaces—a must-have to ensure the ideal vacation home experience.

Lowe's, a leading home improvement banner in the country and a sponsor of multiple HGTV Canada series, is featured in numerous in-store shopping integrations. Working together with the show, Lowe's demonstrates that their stores are the one stop destination for all home renovation needs and features products that are practical, trendy, and of great value.

Scott's Vacation House Rules is produced by McGillivray Entertainment in association with Corus Studios for HGTV Canada. Corus Studios Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle series is helmed by industry executives, Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, Krista Look, Director of Lifestyle and Production Executive, Andrea Griffith. Stream Season 1 and 2 of Scott's Vacation House Rules live and on-demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App.

