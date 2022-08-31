HGTV CANADA CELEBRATES 25 YEARS THIS FALL WITH SOME OF THE NETWORK'S MOST ICONIC TALENT

The 25th Anniversary Kicks off with Corus Studios Originals Island of Bryan, Sarah's Mountain Escape, and Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny This October

Property Brothers: Forever Home Hits 100 Episodes in Season 3, Premiering November 21

Stream HGTV Canada Anytime with STACKTV

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - This fall marks the start of a landmark anniversary for HGTV Canada, celebrating 25 years as a network after launching in Canada on October 17, 1997. The iconic brand, synonymous with premium lifestyle content, has a proven legacy as a Top 10 specialty station,* and continues to grow its roster of homegrown star talent and internationally sought-after Canadian original titles. Kicking off the celebration this October are new and returning series starring some of the network's celebrated talent, including Island of Bryan, Sarah's Mountain Escape, Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny, and Property Brothers: Forever Home. The celebration continues throughout the 2022/2023 broadcast year with the premiere of nine additional Corus Studios series, marathons of some of the network's biggest hits, and special anniversary videos from HGTV Canada's stars.

Clockwise: Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny, Sarah’s Mountain Escape, Island of Bryan, and Property Brothers: Forever Home. Photos courtesy of HGTV Canada. (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

First this fall is HGTV Canada's most-watched series, Island of Bryan (8x60),** returning with new episodes on Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The epic Baeumler family adventure continues as they struggle to finish their Florida home, while Bryan hits the road in his RV and the demands of Sarah's thriving design business grow.

Kortney Wilson and Kenny Brain also return with Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny (10x60), Season 3, premiering Tuesday, October 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The dynamic duo help a new set of homeowners turn their dysfunctional and dated properties into dream homes by making strategic renovation decisions and keeping the homeowners needs and style in mind. Combining Kortney's extensive flipping and real estate expertise with Kenny's contracting skills, these best friends' warm hearts and homes. The popular series is a hit on-air and online, ranking as the #1 visited show site on HGTV.ca during its Season 2 run.***

Then, viewers go behind-the-scenes on Sarah Richardson's most ambitious project yet in Sarah's Mountain Escape (10x60), premiering Wednesday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Sarah and her husband, Alexander Younger, plan to turn a recently purchased run-down B&B in Whistler, B.C. into an operating, profitable, four-season luxury vacation rental property. As the pair juggle commuting between B.C. and Ontario, balancing the demands of home and business with completing this new project, Sarah's Mountain Escape captures this wild "year in the life" and the final stunning reimagining of the 1970's Bavarian-themed chalet.

The Scott Brothers' mission to transform houses into lasting dream homes continues in Season 3 of Property Brothers: Forever Home (20x60), premiering Monday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This enduring franchise hits its own milestone celebration this year with the series' 100th episode closing out the season.

HGTV Canada's 25th Anniversary year unfolds with nine additional Corus Studios titles in 2022/2023, including Pamela Anderson's hotly anticipated renovation adventures in Pamela's Garden of Eden, Season 3 of fan-favourite Rock Solid Builds featuring Randy Spracklin and his crew, and Renovation Resort, distributed by Corus Studios, starring Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray who are each celebrating more than 15 years with the network. Corus Studios' dedication to developing and distributing premium programming has played a crucial role in shaping the network's growing success and content strategy. With Corus Studios Originals making up six of the Top 10 programs on HGTV Canada this year,**** their content is a hit at home and abroad.

HGTV Canada will be available in a National Free Preview starting October 1 until the end of the month.

Island of Bryan is produced by Si Entertainment, with Frank Halbert and Annelies McConnachie-Howarth as Executive Producers, and Marni Goldman as the HGTV Canada Executive in Charge of Production. Sarah's Mountain Escape is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), with Erin Brock, John Brunton, and Sarah Richardson as Executive Producers, Jessica Benchemam as the Producer, and Dora Fong and Lynne Carter as the HGTV Canada Executives in Charge of Production. Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, and Josie Crimi as Co-Executive Producers, Christina Velocci as Producer, and Debbie Brown as the HGTV Canada Executive in Charge of Production. Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, and Josie Crimi as Co-Executive Producers, Sarrah Sayami as Producer, and Jesse Barkley as the HGTV Canada Executive in Charge of Production. All series are produced in association with Corus Studios for HGTV Canada. The Corus Studios Original content team driving the slate of Lifestyle series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and Krista Look, Vice President of Lifestyle.

Interviews with the stars of Island of Bryan, Sarah's Mountain Escape, Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny, and Property Brothers: Forever Home are available upon request.

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 13 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

