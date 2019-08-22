Hey Honduras! WestJet welcomes Roatán to its network

"With the addition of the snorkelling paradise of Roatán to our network, WestJet guests now have convenient access to 14 Caribbean destinations non-stop from Toronto this winter," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Roatán is home to miles of coastline featuring barrier reefs, white sand beaches and turquoise waters and is a bucket list getaway that we can't wait for our guests to explore starting this December."

"We congratulate WestJet on this new service to the beautiful island of Roatán," said Scott Collier, Vice President of Customer and Terminal Services, Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). "Toronto Pearson is proud to be a part of WestJet's continued growth and we are sure our passengers will be excited to discover this part of the world, thanks to WestJet."

"We at the Bay Islands Tourism Bureau are so happy to know WestJet will be servicing Roatán as we love to see our friends from the north visit and look forward to working with the premier Canadian airline," said Mike Carter, Vice-President, Bay Islands Tourism Bureau. "From the beginning of our talks, all the way through the process, the cooperation and communication from all involved has been amazing. A special thanks to our political and business stakeholders and the entire WestJet team as we have the foundation of a great partnership for growth and service."

The new service will be operated on WestJet's Boeing 737 aircraft featuring the airline's Premium and Economy cabins. Flights are timed to optimize connectivity to WestJet's Toronto hub and provide for WestJet Rewards accumulation and redemption along with additional benefits for WestJet Rewards top tier members.

Details of WestJet's service between Toronto and Roatán:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Toronto-

Roatán* Once weekly 9:30 a.m. 1:11 p.m. December 15,

2019 Roatán-

Toronto* Once weekly 2:10 p.m. 7:27 p.m. December 15,

2019

*Subject to government approval

For more information on new routes and increased frequencies in WestJet's 2019/2020 winter schedule, please visit westjet.com/flight-schedules-new.

Additional Quotes:

"We are very excited to welcome WestJet to our airline family. Canadian travellers are discovering Roatán and are some of our most dedicated repeat guests. There is also a large expat community of Canadians that live on the island either full or part-time. So, WestJet passengers, Welcome, Bienvenido, Bienvenu, Benvenuto, to our home," said Syntia Solomon, President Bay Islands Tourism Bureau, Mayor Jerry Hynds, Governor Dino Silvestri, and Congressman Ron McNab.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

