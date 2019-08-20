Heritage Institutions Across British Columbia Receive Support from the Government of Canada

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces funding support for 19 heritage institutions across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - From Rossland to Victoria, Revelstoke to Kitimat, and all points in between, British Columbia's museums and heritage institutions are thriving, thanks to support from the Government of Canada. Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced investments totalling $905,752 for 19 organizations across the province.

Funding has been provided through three components of the Museums Assistance Program (MAP): Access to Heritage, Exhibition Circulation Fund and Collections Management.

Recipient organizations include the Fraser-Fort George Museum Society, the Audain Art Museum and the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia. An investment of $285,987 in the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre in Burnaby will support its travelling exhibition Landscapes of Injustice. See the attached backgrounder for more details.

The MAP supports heritage institutions and workers in the preservation and presentation of heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous culture and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

"Museums and heritage institutions play such an important role in preserving and honouring our cultural diversity and heritage, allowing all of us to discover, share and learn about Canada's unique stories. Our government is proud to support these organizations across British Columbia as they continue to enrich the lives of Canadians and visitors alike by providing access to valuable heritage exhibitions, collections and resources."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Preserving our heritage collections in a way that allows British Columbians to learn about and understand our cultural heritage is something everyone can get excited about. Understanding who we are and how we got here strengthens communities."

—The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

"The Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre has partnered on Landscapes of Injustice, a seven-year multi-institutional, multi-disciplinary research project investigating a relatively unknown aspect of Canadian history: the seizure and forced sale of the property of Japanese Canadians in the 1940s. Thanks to support from the Museums Assistance Program, we are able to produce and travel a cross-national exhibit, co-curated with the Royal British Columbia Museum, that shares this complex history with the nation."

—Sherri Kajiwara, Director-Curator, Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

The Museums Assistance Program provides funding to Canadian museums and related institutions through five separate components: Access to Heritage, Exhibition Circulation Fund, Aboriginal Heritage, Collections Management and the Canada-France Agreement.

The Access to Heritage component provides funding to heritage organizations for travelling exhibitions in Canada, to promote access to heritage across different geographic regions.

The Collections Management component provides funding for projects to improve knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

The Exhibition Circulation Fund assists museums with the costs related to the hosting of travelling exhibitions originating from another museum or from a federal heritage institution, and the borrowing of artefacts from the Canadian Museum of History or the Canadian War Museum.

Museums Assistance Program

Museums Assistance Program – Access to Heritage City Organization Project Fiscal year Amount Burnaby Burnaby Art Gallery (City of Burnaby) Anna Wong: Traveller on Two Roads 2018–2021 $223,000 Burnaby Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre Landscapes of Injustice 2019–2021 $285,987 Whistler Audain Art Museum Emily Carr: The French Pictures 2018–2020 $172,180 Victoria Craigdarroch Castle Historical Museum Society Finding a Voice: Gender, Sexuality, and Music Through the Works of Elinor Dunsmuir 2019–2021 $31,410 TOTAL: $712,577

Museums Assistance Program – Collections Management City Organization Project Fiscal year Amount Princeton Princeton and District Museum and Archives Society Storage Upgrade 2019–2020 $8,034 Revelstoke Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society Collection Database Expansion 2019–2020 $3,121 Rossland Rossland Historical Museum and Archives Association Database and Community Portal 2019–2020 $21,600 Summerland Summerland Museum and Archives Society Collections Management System Upgrade 2019–2020 $5,144 Vancouver Museum of Anthropology (University of British Columbia) Training to Enhance Best Practices in Collections Salvage 2019–2021 $49,895 Vernon Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Society Past Perfect Database 2019–2020 $5,806 Victoria The Maritime Museum of British Columbia Replacing Cabinets and Shelves 2019–2020 $4,840 TOTAL: $98,440

Museums Assistance Program – Exhibition Circulation Fund City Organization Project Fiscal year Amount Kelowna Kelowna Art Gallery Association A Cultivating Journey: The Herman Levy Legacy 2018–2019 $15,000 Kelowna Kelowna Museums Society Travelling Exhibition 'Birds of Prey' 2019–2020 $8,100 Kelowna Kelowna Museums Society Hockey: More than Just a Game 2019–2020 $8,100 Kitimat Kitimat Museum & Archives Voices from the Engraver Travelling Exhibition 2018–2019 $9,135 Port Alberni Alberni Valley Museum (City of Port Alberni) Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin's Ship 2018–2019 $15,000 Prince George Prince George Regional Art Gallery Association Lawren Harris: Canadian Visionary 2018–2019 $15,000 Prince George Fraser-Fort George Museum Society Terry Fox: Running to the Heart of Canada 2018–2019 $15,000 Prince Rupert Northern British Columbia Museum Association Inspiring NATURE, Inspired TECHNO: Biomimicry and Transport Travelling Exhibit 2019–2020 $9,400 TOTAL: $94,735

