Heritage Institutions Across British Columbia Receive Support from the Government of Canada

Aug 20, 2019, 13:00 ET

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces funding support for 19 heritage institutions across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - From Rossland to Victoria, Revelstoke to Kitimat, and all points in between, British Columbia's museums and heritage institutions are thriving, thanks to support from the Government of Canada. Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced investments totalling $905,752 for 19 organizations across the province.

Funding has been provided through three components of the Museums Assistance Program (MAP): Access to Heritage, Exhibition Circulation Fund and Collections Management.

Recipient organizations include the Fraser-Fort George Museum Society, the Audain Art Museum and the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia. An investment of $285,987 in the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre in Burnaby will support its travelling exhibition Landscapes of Injustice. See the attached backgrounder for more details.

The MAP supports heritage institutions and workers in the preservation and presentation of heritage collections. The program fosters the preservation of Indigenous culture and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

Quotes

"Museums and heritage institutions play such an important role in preserving and honouring our cultural diversity and heritage, allowing all of us to discover, share and learn about Canada's unique stories. Our government is proud to support these organizations across British Columbia as they continue to enrich the lives of Canadians and visitors alike by providing access to valuable heritage exhibitions, collections and resources."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Preserving our heritage collections in a way that allows British Columbians to learn about and understand our cultural heritage is something everyone can get excited about. Understanding who we are and how we got here strengthens communities."

—The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

"The Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre has partnered on Landscapes of Injustice, a seven-year multi-institutional, multi-disciplinary research project investigating a relatively unknown aspect of Canadian history: the seizure and forced sale of the property of Japanese Canadians in the 1940s. Thanks to support from the Museums Assistance Program, we are able to produce and travel a cross-national exhibit, co-curated with the Royal British Columbia Museum, that shares this complex history with the nation."

—Sherri Kajiwara, Director-Curator, Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

Quick Facts

The Museums Assistance Program provides funding to Canadian museums and related institutions through five separate components: Access to Heritage, Exhibition Circulation Fund, Aboriginal Heritage, Collections Management and the Canada-France Agreement.

The Access to Heritage component provides funding to heritage organizations for travelling exhibitions in Canada, to promote access to heritage across different geographic regions.

The Collections Management component provides funding for projects to improve knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

The Exhibition Circulation Fund assists museums with the costs related to the hosting of travelling exhibitions originating from another museum or from a federal heritage institution, and the borrowing of artefacts from the Canadian Museum of History or the Canadian War Museum.

Museums Assistance Program

Backgrounder

Museums Assistance Program – Access to Heritage

City

Organization

Project

Fiscal year

Amount

Burnaby

Burnaby Art Gallery (City of Burnaby)

Anna Wong: Traveller on Two Roads

2018–2021

$223,000

Burnaby

Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

Landscapes of Injustice

2019–2021

$285,987

Whistler

Audain Art Museum

Emily Carr: The French Pictures

2018–2020

$172,180

Victoria

Craigdarroch Castle Historical Museum Society

Finding a Voice: Gender, Sexuality, and Music Through the Works of Elinor Dunsmuir

2019–2021

$31,410

TOTAL:

$712,577

Museums Assistance Program – Collections Management

City

Organization

Project

Fiscal year

Amount

Princeton

Princeton and District Museum and Archives Society

Storage Upgrade

2019–2020

$8,034

Revelstoke

Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society

Collection Database Expansion

2019–2020

$3,121

Rossland

Rossland Historical Museum and Archives Association

Database and Community Portal

2019–2020

$21,600

Summerland

Summerland Museum and Archives Society

Collections Management System Upgrade

2019–2020

$5,144

Vancouver

Museum of Anthropology (University of British Columbia)

Training to Enhance Best Practices in Collections Salvage

2019–2021

$49,895

Vernon

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Society

Past Perfect Database

2019–2020

$5,806

Victoria

The Maritime Museum of British Columbia

Replacing Cabinets and Shelves

2019–2020

$4,840

TOTAL:

$98,440

Museums Assistance Program – Exhibition Circulation Fund

City

Organization

Project

Fiscal year

Amount

Kelowna

Kelowna Art Gallery Association

A Cultivating Journey: The Herman Levy Legacy

2018–2019

$15,000

Kelowna

Kelowna Museums Society

Travelling Exhibition 'Birds of Prey'

2019–2020

$8,100

Kelowna

Kelowna Museums Society

Hockey: More than Just a Game

2019–2020

$8,100

Kitimat

Kitimat Museum & Archives

Voices from the Engraver Travelling Exhibition

2018–2019

$9,135

Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Museum (City of Port Alberni)

Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin's Ship

2018–2019

$15,000

Prince George

Prince George Regional Art Gallery Association

Lawren Harris: Canadian Visionary

2018–2019

$15,000

Prince George

Fraser-Fort George Museum Society

Terry Fox: Running to the Heart of Canada

2018–2019

$15,000

Prince Rupert

Northern British Columbia Museum Association

Inspiring NATURE, Inspired TECHNO: Biomimicry and Transport Travelling Exhibit

2019–2020

$9,400

TOTAL:

$94,735

