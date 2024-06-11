Henry Zavriyev's Leyad Grows to 100 Employees Across Canada

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Leyad, a leading real estate development company founded by Henry Zavriyev, proudly announces a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company now employs over 100 dedicated professionals across Canada, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.

Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad, commented on this achievement, "Reaching 100 employees is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. As we continue to expand, we are excited about the opportunities this growth brings and the positive impact we can make in communities across the country."

Leyad's expansion across Canada has created new opportunities for talented professionals to join the Leyad team. Leyad is currently hiring for several key positions to support its continued growth and enhance its service offerings:

Renovations Coordinator

Commercial Property Coordinator

Property Accountant

Senior Accountant

Property Concierge

The company offers a dynamic and inclusive work environment, providing opportunities for professional growth and development.

For more information about Leyad and to apply for open positions, please visit www.leyad.ca/careers.

ABOUT LEYAD

Leyad is a dynamic real estate development and investment company founded by Henry Zavriyev. With a focus on creating value through strategic acquisitions and innovative projects, Leyad is committed to delivering exceptional returns and long-term growth across various sectors.

SOURCE Leyad

For further information: For media & leasing inquiries please contact: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], 514-473-5363; For acquisition opportunities please contact: Eli Erdstein, [email protected], 514-216-2920; For job opportunities please contact: Katerina Akulova, [email protected]