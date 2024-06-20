Henry Zavriyev completes $126M acquisition of two power centres in western Canada

MONTREAL, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Leyad, a leading real estate development firm based in Montreal, QC added two new power centres to its growing portfolio of retail properties. This latest purchase cements Leyad's presence in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Cornerstone Prince Albert

From left to right, Gregory Castiel, Director of Commercial Properties, Henry Zavriyev, CEO, Eli Erdstein, Director of Investments (CNW Group/Leyad) Cornertone Prince Albert shopping centre in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Leyad) Site Plan for Cornerstone Prince Albert in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Leyad)

Cornerstone Prince Albert comprises 550,000 sq. ft. of buildings on 80 acres of land and is the premier retail destination of northern Saskatchewan. Anchor tenants include Rona, Michaels and Shoppers Drug Mart. Other retailers include Marks, Reitmans, Pet Valu, Best Buy, TD Bank, RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO. The majority of the buildings were built in the last 10 years and several land parcels remain available for future development. Active discussions are underway with major retailers for potential new pads.

Garden City Square

Garden City Square in Winnipeg, Manitoba comprises 160,000 sq. ft. of buildings on 16 acres of land. Tenants include Staples, Marshalls, Dollarama, JYSK, and McDonald's. "We don't anticipate any changes to this centre over the near term," stated Henry Zavriyev.

Other Transactions

Montreal based Leyad completed additional transactions worth $60M in Q2 2024, including a multi-tenant distribution center in Quebec and several mid-rise apartment buildings in Alberta. Henry Zavriyev states, "Leyad is actively pursuing new opportunities and we will be announcing several other significant transactions in the coming months across Canada."

About Leyad

Leyad is a dynamic real estate development and investment company founded by Henry Zavriyev. With a focus on creating value through strategic acquisitions and innovative projects, Leyad is committed to delivering exceptional returns and long-term growth across various sectors.

