Henry Zavriyev announces the Acquisition of Hotel & Spa Lac Brome, Marking Leyad's Entry into Hospitality Sector

MONTREAL, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Henry Zavriyev, founder and CEO of Leyad, proudly announces the acquisition of Hotel & Spa Lac Brome, a premier lakeside destination nestled along the picturesque Lac Brome. This marks Leyad's inaugural foray into the hospitality sector, reflecting its commitment to diversification and strategic growth.

Situated amidst the breathtaking beauty of Lac Brome, the hotel boasts 477 feet of pristine lake frontage, offering guests unparalleled views and tranquil surroundings. With 40 elegantly appointed rooms, a boutique restaurant serving French cuisine, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and a rejuvenating spa, Hotel & Spa Lac Brome epitomizes comfort and relaxation.

Henry Zavriyev expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to announce Leyad's entry into the hospitality industry with the acquisition of Hotel & Spa Lac Brome. This property perfectly aligns with our vision of diversifying investments into new real estate asset classes."

Leyad plans to enhance the guest experience at Hotel & Spa Lac Brome through a comprehensive renovation program. The renovation will encompass various aesthetic improvements to the premises, aimed at elevating the ambiance and modernizing the facilities while preserving the hotel's unique charm and character.

"We are committed to investing in the revitalization of Hotel & Spa Lac Brome to ensure it remains a premier destination for travelers seeking comfort, tranquility, and unparalleled service," added Zavriyev.

For more information about Leyad and its portfolio of properties, visit www.leyad.ca.

ABOUT LEYAD

Leyad is a dynamic real estate development and investment company founded by Henry Zavriyev. With a focus on creating value through strategic acquisitions and innovative projects, Leyad is committed to delivering exceptional returns and long-term growth across various sectors.

