Helping Young Canadians Learn About Their Diverse Country

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced funding for the YMCA of Greater Toronto's youth exchange initiatives

TORONTO, June 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced $24 million in funding over three years for two YMCA of Greater Toronto youth exchange initiatives today.

The Exchanges Canada Program supports initiatives that allow young Canadians to learn about their country, forge lasting relationships with each other and better appreciate their diversity and shared Canadian experience. Financial support will be allotted to the following initiatives:

The YMCA Youth Exchanges Canada Program allows close to 1,600 youth aged 12–17 to participate annually in exchanges in a family setting. Youth from schools or recognized community organizations are twinned based on their interests, and spend at least five days in each other's communities learning about a different region of Canada.

The YMCA Summer Work Student Exchange is a six-week national summer work experience program that annually provides more than 600 youth aged 16–17 with an opportunity to work in their second official language, while learning about Canada's history, geography and diversity. Each participant is matched with a community where the other official language is spoken and lives with a host family to deepen their cultural experience.

"Curiosity is something we need to cultivate in our youth. I am proud that the Exchanges Canada Program allows young Canadians from all over the country to have the opportunity to connect with each other and discover more about Canada and its diversity."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"YMCA exchanges bring young people from diverse economic, social and geographic backgrounds together to learn about our country, build lasting relationships and develop the leadership skills needed in today's workplace. We're thrilled that the Government of Canada has renewed its support for these programs, which also help youth learn about themselves, gain confidence, build community and develop a sense of belonging."

— Medhat Mahdy, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toronto

Canadian Heritage's Exchanges Canada Program supports not-for-profit organizations that provide Canadian youth with a range of exchange and forum activities to strengthen their appreciation for their country.

The program supports annual initiatives that give about 13,900 Canadian youth the opportunity to enhance their appreciation of Canada's diverse culture, history and heritage.

The Youth Exchanges Canada component of the Exchanges Canada Program is delivered through multi-year funding to four national organizations: Experiences Canada, the YMCA of Greater Toronto, Canada Sports Friendship Exchange Programs, and the Canadian 4-H Council.

The YMCA of Greater Toronto has received federal funding since 1991 and has been involved in planning and implementing national exchange programs for more than 40 years.

