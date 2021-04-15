GATINEAU, QC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - As the Canadian economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19, workers are facing new challenges. Residents of Prince Edward Island and all Canadians need access to training and employment supports to develop new skills and find good jobs.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, and Prince Edward Island's Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, Matthew MacKay, highlighted that the Government of Canada has provided an additional $1.5 billion for training Canadian workers through the Workforce Development Agreements (WDAs) with provinces and territories. The Government of Prince Edward Island has received $6.4 million to help respond to the increased number of workers in Prince Edward Island looking to re-enter the workforce, particularly those in hard-hit sectors and groups disadvantaged as a result of the pandemic.

Supports include skills training, on-the-job training, employer-sponsored training, financial assistance and benefits, employment counselling and services, and job opportunities. This funding is in addition to the $3.4 billion already being provided to support Canadian workers under the Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDAs) and WDAs in 2020–21. Each year, over a million individuals across Canada receive employment benefits and supports under the labour market transfers.

Building on the strong delivery networks already in place in Prince Edward Island, these investments will ensure quick access to training for the people of Prince Edward Island, particularly workers and employers in sectors hard hit by COVID-19.

The Workforce Integration Fund is one of the targeted measures implemented by the Government of Prince Edward Island as a result of these investments. To date, 14 innovative projects from organizations have been approved to help Islanders gain skills and knowledge so they can find long-term jobs, advance their careers and access entrepreneurship opportunities.

In the 2020 Speech from the Throne, the Government of Canada committed to making the largest training investment in Canadian history and announced that it will launch a campaign to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to pre-pandemic levels. This will be done by using a range of tools, including immediate training to quickly equip workers. As a first step, this one-time investment through the WDAs will help contribute to this goal and create a stronger workforce.

To further support recovery efforts, the Government of Canada is also ensuring that Canadian workers can get the support they need under the LMDAs and the WDAs with provinces and territories by broadening the scope of eligible costs to include things such as the costs related to online training, accommodating new physical distancing requirements and providing mental health supports.

As we work toward our economic recovery from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support the people of Prince Edward Island and help them grow their potential. By working together with the Government of Prince Edward Island, we can build a stronger workforce and position the country for an economic recovery that leaves no Canadian behind.

"Working with the Government of Prince Edward Island, the Government of Canada is getting Prince Edward Island's workers the training they need to get good jobs as our country cautiously recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. Now more than ever, we need to strengthen workers' futures and help them succeed as our economy recovers and evolves."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Thank you to the Government of Canada for its support in helping move our province forward. The Workforce Integration Fund will support projects aimed at helping women, youth, and under-represented groups transition into or return to the workforce. As we work toward growth and recovery, this investment will help Islanders get the training they need to launch their careers."

– Matthew MacKay, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture for Prince Edward Island

Each year, the Government of Canada provides approximately $3 billion in funding to help Canadians improve their skills and to find and keep employment through the LMDAs and WDAs. Budget 2017 provided an additional investment in these agreements of up to $625 million annually, between 2017 and 2023.





provides approximately in funding to help Canadians improve their skills and to find and keep employment through the LMDAs and WDAs. Budget 2017 provided an additional investment in these agreements of up to annually, between 2017 and 2023. As a result of this new investment, total spending on programs for persons with disabilities through WDAs will increase by about $425 million .





. Based on the latest job numbers from the Labour Force Survey, the national unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.5% in March 2021 , the lowest level since February 2020 , and down from a high of 13.7% in May 2020 .

The Workforce Integration Fund is one of the targeted measures implemented by the Government of Prince Edward Island as a result of investments through the Workforce Development Agreements. To date, 14 innovative projects have been supported by the Fund. These include:

The Adventure Group – Re-Engage Project

East Prince Women's Information Centre – Women Moving On

Information Centre – PEI Business Women's Association – Transitioning Towards Growth

Construction Association of PEI – Carpentry Trade Program

Creative PEI – The Digital Hive

East Prince Youth Development Centre Inc. – Connection 2 Employment

Kings Playhouse – Expanding Skills in Presentation, Creation, Arts Administration and Event Management

Abegweit First Nation – Middle Managers Mentorship Project

PEI Council of People with Disabilities – The E3 Project

Tremploy Inc. – Career Bridges Montague

Early Childhood Development Association of PEI – Early Learning/Childcare Certification Project

Prince Edward Island BioAlliance Inc. – Re-skilling Displaced Workers

PEI Association of Community Long-Term Care – Skills Training & Work Placement in the Long-Term Care Sector

Confederation Centre of the Arts – Theater Mentorship & Training

