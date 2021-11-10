The Pepper Pod Retreat Centre receives support from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

CHELSEA, QC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Women Veterans have played an important role in our country's military efforts over the years and continue to contribute to its rich history and heritage. They often face unique challenges when transitioning to life after service.

The Pepper Pod is working to help. This new retreat for women Veterans, located in Gatineau, Quebec, will receive $914,150 over 5 years from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. This contribution will support Transition Lifeshops, a program where women can share skills, network and support each other. This will benefit women Veterans, soon-to-be Veterans and spouses.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions to private, public or academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that enhance the well-being of Veterans and their families.

"I am truly impressed with The Pepper Pod Retreat Centre. Its Transition Lifeshops program is an excellent opportunity for women Veterans to connect with others, to develop friendships, and to draw on resources that will enable them lean on one another through challenging transitions."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Pepper Pod Retreat Centre for Women Veterans is a special place. Nestled in the heart of old Chelsea, it provides women Veterans with the supports they need to transition to life after military service. I am proud to see this organization supported by the Government of Canada."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The Pepper Pod is much more than a retreat centre for women Veterans: it's a network, a community, and a place to find strength. Veterans Affairs Canada is our most valued partner in offering our Veteran community a soft landing, as well as a place to heal, connect, and grow. Together, we will ensure that women Veterans become "ruggedized" for life's challenges."

Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel Sandra Perron, The Pepper Pod Retreat Centre for Women Veterans

The Pepper Pod's mission is rooted in the belief that women from the military and RCMP community all share a unique cultural experience that can be valuable when shared with other women who are transitioning out of the military or police force.





The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives tailored to improving the well-being of Veterans and their families.





Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has awarded about $25 million to help more than 60 organizations improve the lives of Veterans and their families right across the country in areas like homelessness, mental health, the transition to civilian life, supporting women Veterans and more.





to help more than 60 organizations improve the lives of Veterans and their families right across the country in areas like homelessness, mental health, the transition to civilian life, supporting women Veterans and more. Budget 2021 provides an additional $15 million over three years, starting this year, to expand and enhance the fund for projects supporting Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, employment, retraining, and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.



