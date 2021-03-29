Helping Veterans through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

$4 million awarded to 23 organizations across the country

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - In communities across the country, there are organizations developing new and innovative ways to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has funded organizations doing vitally important work and research in areas like Veteran homelessness, mental health, the transition to civilian life, supporting women Veterans, and more.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence announced that 23 organizations have been awarded funds to either start or expand their activities in support of Veteran and family well-being. These organizations are doing things like: exploring new approaches to wellness for women Veterans; supporting the social and emotional well-being of Veterans' children and caregivers; honouring the heritage and culture of Indigenous Veterans; and developing resources to enable formerly homeless Veterans to live independently.

Quote

"Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has helped more than 60 organizations improve the lives of Veterans and their families right across the country. This year, we're supporting some remarkable organizations doing vitally important work on behalf of Veterans and their families. This funding is going to do a lot. I'm incredibly proud that we're able to provide them with the funding they need to keep making a difference."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund promotes increased knowledge and understanding through research; and the development of innovative, community-based services to address new and emerging needs in the Veteran community.

Over the past three years, Veterans Affairs Canada has provided more than $10 million to organizations across the country. The projects initiated have had real impacts on the lives of Veterans and their families from coast to coast to coast.

to organizations across the country. The projects initiated have had real impacts on the lives of Veterans and their families from coast to coast to coast. The Veterans and Family Well-Being Fund was first introduced in Budget 2017.

