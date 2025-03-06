OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - No community in Canada has been left untouched by the toxic illegal drug supply and overdose crisis. Efforts to prevent substance use, especially among youth, are critical and this means reaching out to young people who may be struggling with targeted support right in their communities.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $6 million in funding to support a targeted call for proposals under the Public Health Agency of Canada's Youth Substance Use Prevention Program (YSUPP).

YSUPP funding aims to help communities implement and adapt the Icelandic Prevention Model (IPM). We are inviting select organizations who have already begun implementing the IPM in their communities to apply for funding over three years to continue and expand on their work in this implementation. This model, which is recognized internationally for its collaborative approach to preventing substance use harms among youth, applies a community-driven approach to address the root causes of substance use.

The YSUPP is just one of the tools being used to help prevent and decrease substance use-related harms. We will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations in communities across the country to save lives and reduce substance use related harms, through YSUPP and other supports like the Emergency Treatment Fund and the Substance Use and Addictions Program.

Quotes

"We are working to address the root causes of substance use among youth and prevent harms before they begin. What youth need at this important time in their life is meaningful connection to their community. This type of connection supports health and well-being across their lifetime. Thank you to all the organizations who are working to try a new and collaborative approach to support our young people. These projects will help make a real difference for youth in our communities."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has committed over $1 billion since 2017 to increase access to evidence-based treatment and harm reduction services; fund awareness, prevention, and stigma reduction activities; and support research and surveillance initiatives to inform our response.

has committed over since 2017 to increase access to evidence-based treatment and harm reduction services; fund awareness, prevention, and stigma reduction activities; and support research and surveillance initiatives to inform our response. In Budget 2023, the Government of Canada committed $359.2 million over 5 years to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, which included $20.2 million over five years to the Public Health Agency of Canada for a new community-based program to prevent substance use and its related harms among young people.

