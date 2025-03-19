GATINEAU, QC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is home to a proud, adaptable and robust social safety net. The Government of Canada has worked with local and sectoral partners to implement measures that expand that net to support even more workers, keep more communities and towns resilient and bridge more impacted Canadians and their families to new opportunities.

Today, we are adding to that body of work.

The Minister of Jobs and Families, Steven MacKinnon, today announced an investment of almost $5 million for four community-based projects under the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative.

Three projects in British Columbia, and one in Yukon, will help bolster community resilience by complementing existing programs and services to help displaced workers transition into new jobs. These projects will support workers and communities affected by layoffs in the forestry and mining sectors.

The Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative is a $50 million initiative for projects that bring together community-based organizations, providing new skills training opportunities for workers. It is part of the Government's response to significant job losses impacting a community and provides funding to address exceptional situations.

The Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative call for proposals is accepting applications. Interested organizations can apply by first submitting an expression of interest. Organizations that meet the criteria in the expression of interest will be invited to submit a full application. For more information, consult the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative webpage.

Quotes

"Canadian workers and families impacted by layoffs expect and deserve support at a time of great distress and uncertainty. Today's announcement does just that by helping more workers in Canada's key sectors access the support, programs and coaching they need to get through layoffs, refine their training and find work sooner."

– Minister of Jobs and Families, Steven MacKinnon

"By providing training and support to Yukon workers affected by layoffs, we're strengthening our critical sectors, addressing workforce demands, and empowering more Yukoners to sustain their livelihood and support their loved ones."

– Member of Parliament for Yukon, Brendan Hanley

Quick facts

This initiative is delivered through the Community Workforce Development Program, a program that puts communities at the heart of determining their economic futures.

Funding for the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative was first announced in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement as additional support to existing federal, provincial and territorial programming to support Canadian workers. Employment and Social Development Canada is investing $50 million over four years (2024–2025 to 2027–2028) to support communities and workers affected by unforeseen economic events.

over four years (2024–2025 to 2027–2028) to support communities and workers affected by unforeseen economic events. This initiative will complement existing federal, provincial, or territorial programs such as labour market transfers and Employment Insurance that provide a range of supports to assist workers in the context of unforeseen economic events.

