KINGS COUNTY, NS, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the federal government and the Municipality of the County of Kings, The Town of Lunenburg, and the Municipality of Chester announced that they reached agreements to fast track a combined total of over 330 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 1800 homes over the next decade.

The agreements under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $9.1 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Kings County will receive almost $6 million to support its Action Plan which commits to seven local initiatives to help meet the diverse housing needs of the community like allowing four units as-of-right within urban areas, promoting alternate forms of housing construction such as modular, manufactured and prefabricated housing units, developing pre-approved plans for additional homes, introducing an e-permitting system to streamline the development process, and working with non-profit housing providers to preserve and increase the stock of rental homes.

Lunenburg will receive more than $1.1 million to support its Action Plan which commits to six local initiatives. It will work to establish comprehensive development districts and a new policy to transfer municipally owned land to developers to build new homes including 10% affordable housing, implement an incentive program to increase the number of affordable homes, and roll out a policy that provides a rebate on municipal fees for creating new accessible units to help meet the needs of an aging population. The Town will also implement a heritage conservation plan and bylaw to promote redevelopment of underused sites close to amenities and develop a new sustainable infrastructure policy to subsidize infrastructure costs that align with housing targets.

Chester will receive almost $2 million to support its Action Plan which commits to nine local initiatives such as increasing density and integrating climate change risk management in its regulatory frameworks, promoting higher-density with homes such as townhouses and multiplexes, reusing municipal land for the development of affordable housing as-of-right, and streamlining the permitting process via e-permitting. Chester also intends to launch a campaign to drive more investment from developers and create a map of existing serviceable boundaries, potential new wastewater treatment sites, and highlight undeveloped land that could be included in existing or expanded wastewater service areas for future development. Additionally, Chester will develop pre-approved building plans for all types of housing including duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes, and support the development of affordable housing through reductions in municipal fees, tax credits or deferrals.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help build more than 330 homes in Kings County, Lunenburg, and Chester over the next three years and over 1,800 homes in the next decade. By working with municipalities, mayors, Indigenous partners and all levels of government we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through innovation and partnerships with local governments, we are helping fast track the building of new homes that local communities in Nova Scotia urgently need. These new, ambitious agreements with Kings County, the Town of Lunenburg and the District of Chester through the Housing Accelerator Fund do just that. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create strong, more prosperous communities across the province." – Kody Blois, Member of Parliament Kings–Hants

"The Housing Accelerator Fund provides municipalities with a menu of options to facilitate imaginative, inclusive, low carbon and affordable housing under modernized and streamlined planning, permitting and inspection procedures. The HAF program for the Municipality of Kings will include all of those initiatives, as well as meet targets to facilitate, by the end of 2026, the Development of Accessory Dwelling Units, the permitting of the 'missing middle' housing design, and incentivizing through planning and permitting improvements, an additional 796 living units." – Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings

"I am extremely pleased with today's announcement. This funding will be of great assistance to help us pave the way for more types of housing that will help meet Lunenburg's needs. I am happy that the federal government recognizes that rural Canada is in a housing crisis as well and has made this funding available to us." – Jamie Myra, Mayor of the Town Lunenburg

"We are pleased with the Federal Government's announcement to invest in the Municipality of Chester by awarding us with a substantial grant under its Housing Accelerator Fund program. This significant contribution will allow the Municipality to implement transformative projects that will prepare us for growth. Rural communities in Nova Scotia have ample capacity for modern expansion and still maintain their traditional character. We are grateful for the support of our federal partners and look forward to using these funds to position ourselves as a region of choice for many years to come." – Allen Webber, Warden for the Municipality of Chester

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Kody Blois , Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Peter Muttart , Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings and Jamie Myra , Mayor of the Town Lunenburg

, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, , Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings and , Mayor of the Town Lunenburg Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

