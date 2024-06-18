Fund the future of eco-tourism and wetland education

STONEWALL, MB, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) proudly announces the public phase of our fundraising campaign for the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre at Oak Hammock Marsh . This transformative project is a celebration of nature and a cornerstone for environmental education and community engagement.

With the lion share of our goal already achieved, we are now inviting the public to join us in raising the final $2 million needed to complete this remarkable renewal.

Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre (Credit: Jeope Wolfe) (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Supported by provincial investment, contributions from private organizations and donors, as well as significant federal investment, the upgrades will enhance the Centre's facilities, making it a leading destination for conservation education and eco-tourism.

The Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre is a cornerstone of community, a beacon of conservation education and a sanctuary where nature and people come together. By donating, you are investing in a brighter future for both our environment and our community.

How you can help

Donate Now: Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal. Visit Discovery Centre Renewal to make a difference.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal. Visit to make a difference. Duck and Run : Participate in our annual Duck and Run event to support DUC and enjoy a day of fun and fitness. Learn more at Duck and Run .

: Participate in our annual Duck and Run event to support DUC and enjoy a day of fun and fitness. Learn more at . Stay Informed: Join our newsletter for project updates and watch for an upcoming announcement of our grand reopening.

Funding support will

Enhance Education: Help us create innovative programs that teach the next generation about the vital role wetlands play in our ecosystem. Imagine a child's wonder as they explore interactive exhibits, learning about wildlife and conservation in a hands-on, engaging way.

Help us create innovative programs that teach the next generation about the vital role wetlands play in our ecosystem. Imagine a child's wonder as they explore interactive exhibits, learning about wildlife and conservation in a hands-on, engaging way. Foster Community : Support the transformation of the Centre into a hub for local events, fostering connections between people and nature. Your donation will help create spaces where families and individuals can gather, learn, and be inspired.

Support the transformation of the Centre into a hub for local events, fostering connections between people and nature. Your donation will help create spaces where families and individuals can gather, learn, and be inspired. Promote Sustainability: Contribute to critical upgrades that will make the Centre a model of energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. Your generosity will help us reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices.

Contribute to critical upgrades that will make the Centre a model of energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. Your generosity will help us reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices. Create Accessibility: Ensure that everyone, regardless of physical ability, can enjoy and benefit from the Centre's offerings. Your support will help us build accessible facilities that welcome all members of our community.

Every dollar you donate brings us closer to completing this transformative project. Together, we can make the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre a world-class destination that inspires, educates, and unites us in the mission to protect our natural world.

Join us in building a legacy of conservation and education. Donate today and be a part of something truly impactful.

Quotes:

"We are thrilled to see the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre receive this substantial investment for green upgrades. This project not only enhances our ability to educate and inspire visitors but also underscores our commitment to nature conservation and sustainable community infrastructure," said Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca .

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

For more information, please contact: Media Relations, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected], 613-853-5575