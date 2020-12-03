QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Beneva was officially unveiled today. Created by La Capitale and SSQ Insurance joining forces, Beneva will become the largest insurance mutual in Canada. Proud of its new identity and its values, Beneva is confident that a more caring approach will resonate with Canadians across the country.

More than 75 years of experience and a strong workforce

Beneva's members and customers will be at the heart of its actions and enjoy the benefits of its distinctive approach. They will be able to count on Beneva to accompany them through their life events by providing peace of mind. Beneva's engagement is clear: offer simple and accessible products and services while contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves.

"Beneva is based on more than 75 years of experience with recognized and reliable expertise in insurance and financial services. Creating Beneva gives ourselves the means to grow on a national scale, while returning insurance to its essence: people looking out for people. We are very proud of the work done for our members and customers since the union of our two companies was announced last January. The Beneva unveiling makes the union and vision of the new identity concrete," says Jean-François Chalifoux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beneva.

The scope of a major financial group

The two companies coming together positions Beneva as a major player in the industry and in the job market. With more than 5,000 employees, Beneva continues to recruit the best talent, thereby confirming its growth and development objectives. In fact, Beneva will rely on the strength and expertise of its employees for its national growth.

"By joining together, we broaden our service offering in insurance and financial services for individuals, groups and associations. With Beneva, we are giving ourselves the means to grow our presence from coast to coast. This allows us to position ourselves among the largest insurance companies in Canada, while remaining close to people," says Jean-François Chalifoux.

Both companies' operations will be integrated gradually. The transition will enable Beneva to amplify its own culture based on the brand fundamentals presented in the video available at: beneva.ca/launch.

About Beneva

Beneva was created through the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance to become the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by all its employees. With over $20 billion in assets under management, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

