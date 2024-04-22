Hellmann's Canada reimagines food waste with the launch of 1352: Refreshed Sneakers

Hellmann's Canada is shining a spotlight on food waste and challenging Canadians to rethink their consumption. Post this

"Hellmann's commitment to using local ingredients and their mission of reducing food waste complements ID.EIGHT's commitment to using sustainable and quality materials, making them a natural partner for us," said Giuliana Borzillo, Brand Manager at ID.EIGHT.

The naming of the stylish sneakers is a callback to the monetary value ($1,352) the average Canadian household wastes in food each year. With wallets tightening and conscious consumption on the rise, the brand looks to bring awareness to the impact food waste has in Canadians' kitchens.

"Hellmann's has a longstanding history of taking the necessary steps to address, raise awareness, and reduce food waste," said Harsh Pant, Sr. Brand Manager for Hellmann's Canada. "With 1352: Refreshed Sneakers we've created a visual representation of Canadians' food waste, aimed at sparking conversation and challenging consumers to take small steps to reducing that $1,352 amount of food that's wasted each year."

Canadians can get a chance to win a pair of 1352: Refreshed Sneakers at www.hellmanns.ca. For every entry, Hellmann's Canada will donate the equivalent of 10 meals to long-standing charity partner, Second Harvest, supporting their mission to rescue food and reduce waste. Hellmann's Canada has committed to providing a $25,000 CAD donation which will provide enough healthy food for 75,000 meals.

As almost half of all food waste happens in people's homes, Hellmann's launched the "Make Taste, Not Waste" platform in 2018 to bring light to the issue of food waste. Through actively transitioning to environmentally friendly packaging materials and spearheading campaigns such as Flexipes and Hellmann's Fridge Night App ￼provide consumers with tips, tricks, and helpful resources to reduce their own food ￼waste, Hellmann's continues to champion what it means to make a tangible impact and sustainable changes.

The 1352: Refreshed Sneakers are the latest build on the "Make Taste, Not Waste" legacy, leveraging a culturally relevant medium to engage a wider audience on the food waste issue and connect with a new generation.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Q-tips, St. Ives, TRESemmé and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

