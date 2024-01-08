Hellmann's Canada 'plantifies' some of Canada's meatiest BBQ joints this Veganuary

Partnering with Chef Matthew Ravenscroft, the brand aims to prove you can enjoy the same great creamy taste Hellmann's is known for, but plant-based for all to enjoy.

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - This Veganuary, Hellmann's Canada has partnered with Michelin-recognized Chef Matthew Ravenscroft to bring a plant-based twist to BBQ lovers' favourite dishes. For the first time ever, Barque Smokehouse, Beach Hill Smokehouse and Jane Bond BBQ will introduce meatless versions of their iconic dishes, featuring Canada's #1 Vegan Mayo from Hellmann's*. For a limited time, curious Canadian foodies can now order 'plantified' takes on BBQ favourites off three of the country's meatiest menus in Toronto and Calgary, proving meatless dishes can have the same juicy and smokey BBQ flavours.

"At Hellmann's, we believe good food should be enjoyed by everyone, and this means showing Canadians how they can flex their diet, without compromising on taste," said Kristen Denega, Associate Director of Marketing for Hellmann's Canada. "By partnering with Chef Matt Ravenscroft, we're hoping to break some of the misconceptions surrounding plant-based eating, inviting both vegans and the plant-based curious to try these delicious menu items and experience the versatility of Hellmann's Vegan Mayo firsthand."

Each restaurant partner will introduce two items inspired by their most popular meat-forward dishes, which will be available throughout Veganuary – a month-long challenge in January that educates and encourages consumers to incorporate more plant-based options into their diet. Featured menu items include:

Barque's Nashville Hot King Oyster Mushroom Sandwich : A vegan take on a Barque patron favourite – the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. King oyster mushrooms are coated in Hellmann's Vegan Mayo and rolled in panko before being dressed up in Barque's signature style, just like the original sandwich.

: A vegan take on a Barque patron favourite – the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. King oyster mushrooms are coated in Hellmann's Vegan Mayo and rolled in panko before being dressed up in Barque's signature style, just like the original sandwich. Beach Hill Smokehouse's Dry-Rubbed Mushroom Brisket: Inspired by the classic Texas brisket, the dish combines Beach Hill's signature BBQ rub and Hellmann's Vegan Mayo for flavour and tenderness before this meaty mushroom hits the smoker in true Texas form.

Inspired by the classic brisket, the dish combines Beach Hill's signature BBQ rub and Hellmann's Vegan Mayo for flavour and tenderness before this meaty mushroom hits the smoker in true form. Jane Bond BBQ's BBQ Vegan Brizket: Braised seitan glazed in Jane Bond's iconic Carolina-style BBQ sauce provides a twist on the classic smoked brisket. Using Hellmann's Vegan Mayo to bring complex flavours to the seitan, the dish can be enjoyed by all diners.

"I'm excited to team up with Hellmann's to bring all-new plant-based dishes to our restaurant partners' meat-centric menus, giving even more people the opportunity to experience their classic flavours," noted Chef Matthew Ravenscroft. "Incorporating more plant-based eating into your diet doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste. With its versatility and flavour, Hellmann's Vegan Mayo is my go-to for marinades, spreads and dips – it has the same great taste, just plant based."

Canadians are invited to treat their tastebuds and try the limited-edition plant-based menu items at the restaurants or through the restaurants' delivery partner of choice throughout January. Visit Barque Smokehouse at www.barque.ca ; Beach Hills Smokehouse at www.beachhillsmokehouse.com ; and Jane Bond BBQ at www.janebondbbq.com for more information and to make a reservation and/or place an online order.

For more information on Hellmann's Vegan Mayo, please visit www.hellmanns.com/ca .

