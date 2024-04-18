Hellmann's Canada petitions to replace April 30 with May-0, giving Canadians an extra day of summer grilling

To the 64% of BBQ-loving Canadians who wish they had an extra day of summer grilling, Hellmann's is answering their call

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - With temperatures rising and the days getting longer, Canadians across the country are eager to fire up their grills. According to a recent survey, nearly 2 in 3 Canadians (64%) who grill wish they had an extra day of grilling. Let's face it, Canadians are ready to start spending more time outside; while the official start of the summer grilling season isn't until May 1st, Hellmann's has launched a petition to ignite the fire on BBQs across the country one day earlier this year. Introducing May-0, the proposed replacement of April 30.

To the 64% of BBQ-loving Canadians who wish they had an extra day of summer grilling, Hellmann's is answering their call Post this April 30th? Who needs it. May 0 is the way to go. #May0WithHellmanns

With May-0 you can get to the summer grilling season and the month of May even sooner!! Hellmann's Canada invites you to spread the word, light up your grills, and tell your friends that BBQ season is starting earlier this year. Join the movement at http://www.change.org/CanadaNeedsMay0 to shorten April by one day and replacing it with May-0 because, let's face it, Canada needs more May-0.

"May-0 is a new occasion that brings us one day closer to BBQ season, outdoor gatherings with friends and family, and delicious flavours," said Harsh Pant, Senior Brand Manager for Hellmann's Canada. "For Canadians, grilling is an opportunity to bring the people you care about together, and we at Hellmann's feel the same; what better way to kick start the grilling season than starting a day early." Recent data shows that if given an extra day, 73% of Canadians who grill would spend the day bringing together those they care about while 81% agree that it is an opportunity to bring these people together. This sentiment is especially true amongst Gen Z (83%) and Millennial (77%) Canadians.

No barbecue is complete without the bold and zesty flavours of summer, and of course Hellmann's mayonnaise. This summer, Canada's #1 mayonnaise brand[1] is not only bringing an extra day of summer to Canadians with May-0, but they're also bringing the perfect new addition to their flavour line-up with the launch of Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo Sauce. The new condiment brings the same deliciously creamy taste Hellmann's is known for with the perfect smokey flavour and mild heat to spice up dishes all summer long.

Made in Canada, Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo Sauce contains no artificial flavours with real, simple ingredients including chipotle peppers that add a smokey and mild kick, complimented by sweet and zesty notes. This unique flavour profile is the perfect addition to summer grilling and can be used with any of Canadian's top five favourite foods to grill – burgers (74%), steak (63%), chicken (60%), hot dogs/wieners (52%) and sausages (46%).

*Based on NielsenIQ Discover: Dollar Sales, Mayonnaise & Spoonable SLD DR , L52W Period Ending March 23, 2024, NATIONAL X NFLD.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Q-tips, St. Ives, TRESemmé and Vaseline.



Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.



For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Hellmann's Canada

For further information: Sophie Johnston, [email protected]