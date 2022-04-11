Helium Evolution Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Greg Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer, Helium Evolution Inc. ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan.