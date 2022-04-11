Helium Evolution Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

News provided by

TSX Venture Exchange

Apr 11, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Greg Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer, Helium Evolution Inc. ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company") and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. 

TMX Group welcomes Helium Evolution Inc. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:HEVI)
TMX Group welcomes Helium Evolution Inc. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:HEVI)

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   Monday, April 11, 2022  

Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Cindy Gray, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TSX Venture Exchange