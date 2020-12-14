Held during International Aerospace Week - Montréal 2020 - Québec's aerospace industry embarks on a decisive journey towards a sustainable and rethought industry

The world's largest aerospace industry gathering in North America provides an update on the industry's pandemic challenges, its technological advances, the airline industry's green transition, and potential solutions for spurring its recovery

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, is today kicking off the 7th edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum under the theme of "Smart Travelling Rethought," in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC).

"The International Aerospace Innovation Forum is a unique opportunity to bring together all the players in the aerospace industry around the world at a decisive crossroads. This event is an opportunity to exchange best practices in innovation that will help ensure a rapid and effective recovery of the aerospace industry. With the participation of more than 60 renowned speakers, this Forum will pave the way towards a rethought industry, one that is greener, more innovative and, above all, adapted to our new reality," said Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal.

The Forum, eagerly awaited by the industry, is looking at the importance of innovation during a crisis and Canada's strengths in this area, as well as solutions and products designed for greener, autonomous and connected travel. It is also examining the benefits of market diversification for companies and the importance of establishing strategic partnerships with governments. Each edition of the International Aerospace Innovation Forum is also an opportunity to strengthen Québec's international relations with other innovative ecosystems. This year, we are pleased to be honouring Japan.

"The aerospace sector is one of Québec's key strengths, and a leading economic mainspring. It is also a priority for our government in the context of economic recovery. We will be there to innovate with businesses and to welcome with open arms new investors who want to do business here. Québec is the best place in the world to invest in the aerospace sector. We are fortunate to have Aéro Montréal, a well-organized industrial cluster." comments François Legault, Premier of Québec.

The International Aerospace Innovation Forum is the flagship event of International Aerospace Week - Montréal 2020, which is taking place from December 14 to 17, 2020. The week also features a day dedicated to defence and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) activities on December 16, as well as Vitrines 2020, held the same day and aimed at promoting the aerospace industry to the next generation. This activity is focused on talent and the discovery of aerospace professions. Finally, December 17 will be devoted to international inter-cluster meetings.

This new edition of International Aerospace Week is being supported by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), Invest in Canada, Norton Rose Fulbright, and SAAB. The International Aerospace Innovation Forum, for its part, is being powered by two major partners, Bell Textron Canada Ltd and Bombardier, and promoted by several institutional partners such as the Québec Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Services Québec, and the Montréal Metropolitan Community. The business meetings are being made possible this year thanks to the support of the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS).

