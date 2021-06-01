Helcim Puts Money Back in Merchant's Pockets by Dropping Its $20 Monthly Fee

The payments company has removed its monthly fee to give more small businesses access to better, more affordable payments.

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Payments company Helcim announced that it is getting rid of its $20 monthly fee for its merchant services. The decision to remove the monthly fee reflects Helcim's commitment to providing a better payments service and helping more small businesses compete with the giants in their industries.

"We recently reached a point where we could afford to remove the monthly fee and continue to deliver the same great payment service. So we asked ourselves, what should we do?" says Helcim CEO Nicolas Beique. "Keep the monthly fee and enjoy the higher profits? Or waive the monthly fee and pleasantly surprise our existing and future merchants?"

The company chose to get rid of the fee, a decision that is in alignment with its mission of becoming the world's most loved payments company. "We learned a long time ago that it's not just about having affordable rates. Low payment rates are very important, which is why we offer Interchange Plus pricing with automatic rate discounts to all of our customers. But even more importantly, it is about transparency." explains Beique. "Transparency builds trust, and trust builds long-term goodwill with your customers."

Waiving Helcim's monthly fee is a continuation of that commitment. It means less financial pressure on our merchants, and lets all small businesses, regardless of their size or seasonality, know that Helcim is firmly in their corner.

Merchants who want to sign up with Helcim can do so now. For additional information on Helcim, please visit, https://www.helcim.com/ .

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to build the world's most loved payments company by making it easier for businesses to get paid and grow. Helcim delivers a better payments service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid.

For further information: Media Contact, Miranda Russell, Helcim Inc., 403-827-4827, [email protected]

