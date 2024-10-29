Helcim introduces hassle-free automated billing for businesses across North America

Merchants can set payments on autopilot with Helcim's Recurring Payments

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Helcim, a leading payment solutions provider in North America, is excited to announce the launch of its Recurring Payments tool, designed to eliminate the need for manual billing. With this powerful tool, businesses can now customize and automate their payment collections, resulting in freeing up their valuable time to focus on growth.

Recurring Payments allow businesses of all sizes to set up tailored billing schedules for their clients, automatically collecting payments as they come due. Whether it's managing client retainers, memberships, payment plans, lessons, or donations, Helcim's powerful platform ensures that the merchants never have to manually bill a customer again.

"At Helcim, we're committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive." said Nic Beique, CEO of Helcim. "With Recurring Payments , we aim to take the burden of repetitive billing off our merchants' shoulders, allowing them to put their payments on autopilot."

Key features of Helcim Recurring Payments:

Customizable billing cycles: Tailor payment schedules to fit your business needs, whether it's monthly, yearly, or something in between.

Auto-Collection: Automatically collect fees when they are due, whether monthly, yearly, or on a custom schedule.

Payment recovery: Avoid missed payments with automatic retries on failed transactions, ensuring consistent cash flow.

Flexible plan management: Flexible Membership and Payment Plan Management: Offer clients or members the ability to pause or cancel subscription payments at any time.

Payment options: Offer customers an alternative to debit and credit cards with ACH/EFT payments, giving them more flexibility in how they pay.

Cross-sell: Add product or services as add-ons to plans, enabling easy cross-selling or service bundling and a higher level of customization

Seamless Donation Collection: Non-profits can easily set up recurring donation plans to allow supporters to contribute on an ongoing basis.

Why Helcim?

Helcim is trusted by businesses across North America for its transparent pricing, friendly customer support, and commitment to making payment processing simple. By introducing Recurring Payments, Helcim further enhances its suite of tools that help businesses grow without the hassle of manual billing.

Ready to automate your payments?

To learn more about Helcim's Recurring Payments and to start automating your billing, visit the link .

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves tens of thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

For more information about Helcim and its services, please visit www.helcim.com .

Web: https://www.helcim.com

SOURCE Helcim

Media Contacts: Humayun Farooq, Helcim, [email protected]