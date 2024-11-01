Helcim and PatientSERV Partner to Simplify Out-of -Pocket Payment Management for Healthcare providers

The partnership brings affordable payments to the PatientSERV platform so clinics can focus on providing quality patient care.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Helcim and PatientSERV, two growing Canadian tech companies, announce a strategic partnership to bring physicians the easiest and most secure payment solutions.

This collaboration brings PatientSERV, the Canadian leader in uninsured services management solutions, and Helcim, a leading payment provider for SMBs, together to better serve physicians and healthcare providers.

"PatientSERV provides unmatched convenience, security, and financial benefits to physicians in Ontario in the collection of payment for services not covered by OHIP. Collecting millions of dollars, PatientSERV provides Ontario's family physicians with the opportunity to realize a 5 - 10% increase in their annual income during these financially challenging times stated Brian Moyer, General Manager at PatientSERV. "Having previously worked with other providers, the experience we've had with the Helcim Team and their Smart Terminal has been a breath of fresh air. We're thrilled to have partnered with them," he continues.

PatientSERV leverages Helcim's Smart Terminal API to connect PatientSERV's EMR integrated platform with the Terminal to offer easy and affordable payment collection to physicians, further simplifying and reducing the administrative burden of their daily tasks. Helcim's Smart Terminal API enables developers to integrate card-present payment solutions, while streamlining office workflows to collect payments even when a patient is not present. Patients benefit from real-time access to secure and private payment options, both in-office and remotely.

"Our partnership with PatientSERV is exactly why we built the Helcim Smart Terminal API," says Nic Beique, Founder and CEO. "It is important to us that we make payments easy to access for the healthcare industry, and connecting the PatientSERV platform with Helcim's platform makes it that much easier for a physician to collect payment and reconcile how their business is doing."

Cyber-insured and promoted by the Ontario Medical Association, PatientSERV continues to welcome large numbers of physicians seeking the benefits of partnering with PatientSERV.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves tens of thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

About PatientSERV

PatientSERV provides medical clinics with comprehensive solutions that make managing uninsured services easier for physicians, clinic staff and patients. With a combination of software and robust clinic support from our team of experts, PatientSERV allows clinics to keep their focus on providing quality care.

SOURCE Helcim

Media Contacts: Humayun Farooq, Helcim, [email protected]; Brian Moyer, PatientSERV, [email protected]