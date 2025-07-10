Helcim introduces its new Smart Terminal: A faster, sleeker, smarter way to accept payments

, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Helcim announces the launch of its new Smart Terminal—a reimagined point-of-sale experience built for today's growing businesses. Whether behind the counter, on-site with clients, or at a local market, this next-generation credit card terminal empowers business owners to accept payments quickly, manage operations, and stay connected all day.

At Helcim, we believe businesses grow because someone is in their corner when it matters—when the Wi-Fi drops, when lines get long, when tech fails. Our Smart Terminal is an extension of that belief. It's designed not just to process payments, but to remove friction from checkout, giving owners one less thing to worry about.

"We didn't want to just make a better payment device—we wanted a better experience for the people behind the counter," says Nic Beique, Founder and CEO of Helcim. "This terminal is faster, smarter, and built with intention. Every feature reflects merchant feedback. And like everything at Helcim, it comes with no long-term contracts or surprise fees."

The Smart Terminal features a vibrant 6.7" HD+ touchscreen, octa-core processor for lightning-fast checkouts, and built-in 4G and Wi-Fi to accept payments anywhere. It includes a long-lasting battery (up to 12 hours), high-speed receipt printer, and access to Helcim's full suite of tools—from inventory and invoicing to customer management and Fee Saver. Peter from Glen Cove Beer shares, "The new Helcim Smart Terminal is simple to use and very fast!"

Helcim remains committed to fair, transparent pricing. The Smart Terminal is available for one-time purchase or affordable monthly payments starting at USD 32 (CAD 39) for 12 months. Merchants own their hardware—no leases, lock-ins, or early termination fees.

This release reflects how Helcim shows up for merchants: with care, honesty, and no strings attached.

The new Helcim Smart Terminal is ready to ship now.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich their communities. With transparent pricing, human support, and powerful payment tools, Helcim delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable experience. Serving thousands of merchants across North America, Helcim processes billions in payments annually across more than 800 industries.

