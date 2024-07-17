Helcim Launches Contract Buyout Program to Help Businesses Switch to Better Payment Processing Rates

Payment processor Helcim helps businesses escape costly contracts with up to $500 in free processing credits

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Helcim announced the launch of its Contract Buyout Program , designed to make it easier for businesses to switch from their current payments provider to Helcim. This program is perfect for businesses seeking a better payment solution, the Contract Buyout Program removes the most common financial penalties that can accompany switching between payment providers.

Nic Beique, Helcim's CEO, explains the motivation behind the program: "We've listened to our customers and the broader business community, and we understand the frustrations they've faced with other payment providers—obscene rate hikes, outages, and hidden fees. Our Contract Buyout Program is a direct response to these challenges."

He adds, "We want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to switch to Helcim and experience the transparent, reliable service we're known for. This program reflects our commitment to making the world's most loved payments by constantly improving the experience, including the switching process, to serve them better."

To ease the financial burden of switching, Helcim is offering up to $500 in processing fees waived for merchants with Early Termination Fees (ETF) or equipment lease payables. This buyout assistance makes it more affordable for businesses to switch. In addition to helping cover cancellation costs, the Helcim team also provides self-service guides to walk business owners through the switching process or personalized support from its in-house team.

Businesses that switch to Helcim can immediately begin benefiting from transparent and affordable pricing, amazing customer support, and a comprehensive payment platform with online and in-person payment solutions. To learn more about the Contract Buyout Program please visit the Helcim website here .

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

Visit www.helcim.com for more details.

SOURCE Helcim

Media Contact: Miranda Russell, Chief-of-Staff, Helcim, Email: [email protected]