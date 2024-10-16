Helcim Now Offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for Merchants to Accept Contactless Payments

An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone and the Helcim Point-of-Sale iOS app, no additional hardware is needed.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Helcim, a leading provider of payment solutions, now enables its U.S. customers to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Helcim Point-of-Sale iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.

Using Tap to Pay on an iPhone is easy, secure and private. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant's iPhone during the checkout process, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables merchants to accept contactless payments directly on their iPhone without the need for additional hardware. This is particularly beneficial for businesses providing in-home services, trades, and mobile fleets, allowing professionals like plumbers, electricians, or delivery drivers to accept payments on-site with ease. It's also ideal for market vendors and pop-up businesses that need quick, portable, and contactless payment solutions.

Nic Beique, CEO of Helcim, shared his thoughts on this new feature: "We're always looking for ways to make accepting payments easier and more affordable for small and medium-sized businesses. Tap to Pay on iPhone is a game-changer because it removes the need for extra hardware, making it simple for businesses to start accepting payments quickly and cost-effectively."

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Helcim customers to use a contactless payment acceptance solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants can unlock contactless payment acceptance within minutes through the Helcim Point-of-Sale iOS app on an iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS.

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

Visit www.helcim.com for more details.

