Helcim and NHPC Partner to Provide Better Payments to Member Organizations

The partnership provides members with access to adaptable digital payment tools.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, payments company Helcim announced a partnership with the Natural Health Practitioners of Canada (NHPC) to offer faster, easier, and more affordable payments to its members.

The partnership gives NHPC members access to the tools they need to accept online and in-person payments, including digital payment tools like Text Payment Requests or Hosted Payment Pages. These different payment methods provide businesses with added flexibility so that they are better able to adapt to changes in their operations. NHPC members who sign up for Helcim will also have access to all the company's built-in tools for no additional fees including the Virtual Terminal, Online Invoicing, Online Store, and Subscription Management.

"At Helcim, our unwavering focus is on finding new ways for businesses to get paid and grow," says Helcim CEO Nicolas Beique. "Partnering with NHPC gives us the opportunity to help more small businesses discover the tools that will make it easier for them to bill their clients, so they can focus less on chasing down payments and spend more time on what they do best."

NHPC's mission of championing professional excellence to support the growth of natural health and wellness aligns with Helcim's mandate to enable more businesses to get paid and grow.

Members who want to sign up with Helcim can do so now. For additional information on Helcim, please visit, https://www.helcim.com/ .

About Helcim

Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease.

About Natural Health Practitioners of Canada

The Natural Health Practitioners of Canada (NHPC) is a national association that champions professional excellence to support the growth and recognition of holistic health and wellness. It is the largest Canadian holistic health association, recognizing over 60 holistic health practices (including massage therapy, reflexology, and yoga) and representing 6,600 members.

The NHPC is committed to raising awareness of the benefits of holistic health, strengthening the professional standards of holistic health practitioners, and advocating on behalf of members to all levels of government and the insurance industry for fair recognition of alternative health care options.

Media Contact: Miranda Russell, Helcim Inc., 403-827-4827; Elaine Sutton, Natural Health Practitioners of Canada, 1-888-711-7701 ext 224

