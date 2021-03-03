Helcim, a growing fintech company, commits to building gender diversity in technology on International Women's Day

Both Helcim and Chic Geek believe in closing the gender gap in the workplace, more specifically in the tech space.

CALGARY, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, 2021, Helcim shares that it will be donating $0.20 of every approved merchant transaction and $0.20 from every tweet and Instagram post that uses the hashtag #HelcimIWD to Chic Geek up to a max donation of $10,000.00 on the day.

One of Helcim's core values is that we are a company of many. As a fintech company providing an easier way for businesses to get paid, Helcim knows the importance of supporting women in starting businesses and in pursuing careers in technology. This year International Women's Day comes near the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that has challenged the progress made towards equality in the workforce.

"Helcim is committed to continuing to attract the best people for our amazing team and knows that the best teams are diverse across all sorts of physical and social differences. There's always room for improvement but I'm proud to be on a team that is on the leading edge of that change," says Marjorie Junio-Read, Helcim Chief Financial Officer.

Currently women make up 36% of the Helcim team and hold 29% of leadership positions and 31% of technical roles at the company. "We want to encourage diversity not only internally at Helcim but throughout the wider workforce by encouraging and supporting women to start and run their own businesses," explains Junio-Read.

"Women are underrepresented in technology and this hasn't changed in the past 10 years. Chic Geek is committed to increasing gender diversity in technology and we're thrilled to partner with companies like Helcim that will raise the tide with us," says Kylie Woods, Founder and Executive Director of Chic Geek.

The funds raised on March 8th will assist Chic Geek in their mandate to increase gender diversity in the hi-tech and startup communities by educating, engaging and empowering women. For additional information on Helcim and this initiative, please visit, https://www.helcim.com/article/supporting-women-in-business-and-tech/ .

About Helcim

Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid.

About Chic Geek

Chic Geek is an organization committed to building gender diversity in technology. Chic Geek curates people, content and companies to build a supportive community where women techbuilders can advance their careers. Its Career Pathing initiative is designed to help women in technology build strategic networks and achieve greater career visibility. Learn more at thechicgeek.ca.

