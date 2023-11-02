Three weekly flights from Montreal plus two weekly flights from Toronto

Timed to optimize North American connectivity through Air Canada's Montreal and Toronto global hubs

Additional capacity increases to Copenhagen from Toronto and Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its presence in Scandinavia with new summer seasonal flights to Stockholm. Three weekly flights from Montreal and two weekly flights from Toronto will begin June 12, 2024. The airline will also be increasing capacity on its year-round Copenhagen flights from Toronto with daily flights beginning May 1, 2024 until Oct. 31, and will resume seasonal flights from Montreal earlier on May 2, 2024, increasing up to five weekly flights in June. Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com , via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Three weekly flights from Montreal and two weekly flights from Toronto will begin June 12, 2024. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We continue our strategy of building international scale at our Toronto and Montreal global hubs and we are very pleased to deepen Air Canada's longstanding presence in Northern Europe with the addition of flights to Stockholm. Toronto and Montreal are the third and fourth largest trans-Atlantic gateways, and we continue strengthening our hubs' reach with our increased services to Scandinavia," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

"Toronto and Montreal have been strategically developed to facilitate convenient connections throughout Air Canada's extensive North American network and, with non-stop Dreamliner flights to Stockholm, we offer customers choice and ease while travelling between North America and Sweden's capital city for business development, tourism, or visiting friends and family. Together with our added capacity to Copenhagen, we will operate up to 17 weekly flights this summer from Toronto and Montreal to Stockholm and Copenhagen. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our flights," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada first launched service to Scandinavia in 2010 with flights from Toronto to Copenhagen. In 2023, the airline expanded its presence in Copenhagen with the addition of new flights from Montreal to Copenhagen.

Air Canada plans to operate 100 per cent of its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic capacity next year, taking full advantage of the robust recovery in its largest international market.

New Stockholm route* details:

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Days

Operating Begins AC802 Montreal

(YUL) 18:00 Stockholm

(ARN) 7:05 (+1

day) Tue, Fri,

Sun June 14,

2024 AC803 Stockholm

(ARN) 12:15 Montreal

(YUL) 14:05 Mon, Wed,

Sat June 15,

2024 AC902 Toronto

(YYZ) 20:30 Stockholm

(ARN) 10:05 (+1

day) Wed, Sat June 12,

2024 AC903 Stockholm

(ARN) 12:15 Toronto

(YYZ) 14:35 Thur, Sun June 13,

2024

Flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

The schedule has been built to conveniently connect to and from destinations across North America via Air Canada's global hubs at Montreal Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Air Canada's international services

Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest. Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits including Air Canada's exclusive Signature Suite at Toronto Pearson.

*subject to final government approval

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

