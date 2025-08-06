Members will earn points based on dollars spent, versus distance flown

New structure designed to better reward the program's most engaged members

Frequent bonus points offers and promotions will help members earn rewards faster

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Effective for travel on or after January 1, 2026, Aeroplan members will earn points on eligible Air Canada flights based on dollars spent rather than the distance they travel. On the same date, Air Canada will introduce Status Qualifying Credits (SQC), a new single path for achieving Aeroplan Elite status, that will change how members qualify for status based on their activities from January 1, 2026 onward.

Members will be able to get SQC through eligible flight purchases, Aeroplan credit card spending, and activity with the program's travel and everyday partners.

These changes are designed to better recognize Aeroplan members who spend more and travel more with Air Canada and who actively engage across the program, while keeping Aeroplan Elite status truly special.

"Aeroplan has grown into one of the most rewarding and widely used travel loyalty programs," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "Our most engaged members do more than just fly with us—they earn with our partners, choose flexible fares, and carry Aeroplan credit cards. These changes help us better recognize their loyalty and keep improving the experience."

Aeroplan Elite status qualification is unchanged for the remainder of 2025, including how members achieve status for 2026.

What's changing in 2026

Here's how members will earn Aeroplan points and qualify for Aeroplan Elite Status as of January 1, 2026:

Earn points based on spend. Members will earn a minimum of 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on an eligible Air Canada flight (base fare and carrier surcharges, excluding applicable taxes, fees, and third-party charges). For example: Spend $427 on base fare and carrier surcharges (excluding applicable taxes, fees and third-party charges), get 427 Aeroplan points.





Members will earn a minimum of 1 Aeroplan point per spent on an eligible Air Canada flight (base fare and carrier surcharges, excluding applicable taxes, fees, and third-party charges). For example: Spend on base fare and carrier surcharges (excluding applicable taxes, fees and third-party charges), get 427 Aeroplan points. Frequent bonus points offers , enabling members to reach rewards faster.





, enabling members to reach rewards faster. Aeroplan Elite status Members earn more on Air Canada flights. Depending on their status level at time of travel, Aeroplan Elite status members will earn 2x to 6x Aeroplan points per dollar spent on eligible Air Canada flights.





Depending on their status level at time of travel, Aeroplan Elite status members will earn 2x to 6x Aeroplan points per dollar spent on eligible Air Canada flights. Qualify for Elite Status with SQC. Get up to 4 SQC per dollar on eligible Air Canada fares (base fare and carrier surcharges, excluding applicable taxes, fees, and third-party charges) based on fare type, plus up to 25,000 SQC through eligible Aeroplan credit card spending and get an additional 25,000 SQC via eligible partner activity.

Along with the new SQC-based qualification path, Aeroplan Elite status Members will have more ways to unlock benefits and get more from their status:

Core Benefits continue to be offered based on status, including complimentary checked bags, priority airport services, and more.





continue to be offered based on status, including complimentary checked bags, priority airport services, and more. Milestone Benefits unlocked every 10,000 SQC , offering perks like bonus SQC, Status Passes and more.





, offering perks like bonus SQC, Status Passes and more. 10% Head Start. Beginning in 2027, primary Aeroplan premium credit cardholders who qualify for Aeroplan Elite status can receive a 10% SQC bonus based on their previous year's earnings.

While each member's activity will determine their new status level, we expect many of our current Aeroplan Elite status Members will benefit from the expanded ways to accumulate SQC. These changes are designed to better recognize and reward Aeroplan's most loyal and engaged members.

For more information about these changes, visit aircanada.com/acearn2026 and aircanada.com/elite2026.

Aeroplan Celebrated at the 2025 Freddie Awards

Aeroplan earned three top honours at this year's Freddie Awards:

Program of the Year (Airline)

Best Elite Program (Airline)

Best Promotion (Airline) for its 40th Anniversary Campaign.

With more than nine million votes cast by loyalty program members globally, Aeroplan is proud to be recognized for delivering exceptional rewards and experiences to its members.

More ways to earn and redeem, every day

Aeroplan members can earn or redeem points on more than 45 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally, without blackouts or surcharges. Redeem for one-way short-haul flights from 6,000 points, access 9,000+ hotel partner properties via Aeroplan HotelSavers, or shop brands like Amazon, Apple, and Dyson at the Aeroplan eStore, with redemptions starting from 3,500 points.

To join Aeroplan's community of more than nine million active members and start turning daily purchases into points for flights, hotel stays, gifts and more, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

