OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2022 /CNW/ - A devastating storm with high winds, heavy rain and lightning has resulted in significant damage to both the distribution and transmission equipment across our service territory causing 1000 different outages. Hydro Ottawa crews are working to restore power to more than 179,000 customers.

At this time, we believe this will be a multi-day restoration effort. Power will be restored initially to large scale outages, followed by smaller ones, keeping safety as the number one priority.

When power outages occur, Hydro Ottawa's first priority is to respond to any unsafe conditions and then restore electrical service to our customers as quickly as possible.

In the interest of safety, if there is a downed power line, stay at least 10 meters (the length of a school bus) away from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies. If there is a downed power line with no injuries and no risk to public safety, please report it via the police non-emergency number at 613 236-1222 or by calling us at 613 738-0188. The public are also asked to keep a safe distance from crews as they work to repair and restore the electricity grid.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to keep customers and the public advised of the situation via the news media, our website and on our social channels. For more information, please follow Hydro Ottawa's Twitter account @hydroottawa or access the Hydro Ottawa app for Android and Apple. Customers may also call our Power Outage Information Line at 613 738-0188.

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

www.hydroottawa.com

For further information: Media Contact: Josée Larocque, Manager, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499, ext. 2345, [email protected]