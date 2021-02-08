Plus, for the first time ever, Boston Pizza's Heart-Shaped Pizzas will be available to order on two days (February 13th & 14th) instead of one. "We know things will be different for Canadians this Valentine's Day, so we've made it easy for our guests to enjoy a Heart-Shaped Pizza at home, while helping our amazing franchisees give back to their communities", says Peter Blackwell, SVP Marketing & Communications. "As a proudly Canadian company with all of our locations being locally-owned and operated, it's amazing to see the impact our franchisees are having on their communities. Our Valentine's Day fundraising drive is just the latest example of our brand's long-standing commitment to giving back."

Heart-shaped pizzas will be available in small and medium sizes and can be ordered for dine-in (where permitted), take-out or delivery at every Boston Pizza location on February 13th and 14th, while supplies last. $1 from each pizza sold will be donated to a local charity selected by each location.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is Canada's number one casual dining brand serving millions of guests in mainly franchise operated restaurants across Canada. The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 55 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years. https://bostonpizza.com/en/index.html

For further information: Marian Raty, Director of Communications, Boston Pizza International, [email protected]