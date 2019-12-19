Heart & Stroke welcomes announcement strengthening vaping legislation

Restricting advertising and promotion positive first step to protect youth

OTTAWA, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased to see progress to tighten regulations for e-cigarettes. Today Health Minister Patty Hadju announced new marketing regulations to limit exposure to marketing and advertising for e-cigarettes.

"We applaud Health Canada for taking action by strengthening the rules around how e-cigarettes can be advertised and promoted to young people. Youth vaping has become an epidemic, putting their health at risk, and this crisis needs to be addressed immediately," said Yves Savoie, CEO, Heart & Stroke.

In Canada one-fifth of grades 7 – 12 students vape. Industry has been targeting youth through aggressive marketing, enticing fruit and candy flavours, and attractive product design. Many products used by youth have high concentrations of nicotine – as much as an entire package of cigarettes.

"This announcement is a good first step but to fully protect youth we also need swift action to comprehensively ban flavours, restrict sales, limit nicotine content and mandate strong graphic health warnings on products themselves," added Savoie.

Vaping is less harmful than smoking but it is definitely not without harm. Long-term vaping is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular disease and nicotine is damaging to developing brains.

