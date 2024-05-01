Those looking to get active and support lifesaving heart and brain research can register for June's challenge at no cost.

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is challenging people across Canada to turn their kilometers into impact during the 37th annual Ride for Heart. Participants can ride, walk or run while fundraising to support lifesaving heart and brain research, health promotion and advocacy efforts throughout the month of June.

Throughout the month-long virtual challenge, participants can create their own unique experience by setting personal distance and fundraising goals and choosing how to achieve them by getting active outdoors with friends and family or by doing at-home fitness activities.

"We're calling on people from across the country to join us this June to get moving and fundraise to help save more lives," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "As our population ages and more younger people are being diagnosed, the urgency to beat heart disease and stroke grows. With your support through Ride for Heart, we are another step closer to our mission to beat heart disease and stroke."

Heart disease and stroke are a leading cause of death in Canada, with one person dying every 8 minutes as a result of these conditions. Every dollar raised through Ride for Heart makes it possible to continue investing in lifesaving research to improve health outcomes for people living with heart disease and stroke, enhance recovery and save more lives.

Make every beat count as a team in the second annual Corporate Health and Wellness Challenge

Celebrating its second year, the Ride for Heart Corporate Health and Wellness Challenge inspires employees to get active and fundraise to help beat heart disease and stroke, while shining a spotlight on employees' health and wellness.

"As many as eight in 10 cases of premature heart disease and stroke are preventable through healthy lifestyle behaviours. The Corporate Health and Wellness Challenge encourages corporate teams to put their health and wellness first, while building team camaraderie and coming together to fundraise for a great cause," says Roth.

Corporate teams who participate will take on weekly activity and fundraising challenges throughout June. Programming can be tailored to employees who work from home or in the office, and all participants will have the chance to earn badges, rewards and recognition amongst their team.

Participants can sign up, create their teams and start fundraising by visiting RideForHeart.ca. Throughout the challenge, participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves and their teammates on social media by using the hashtag #HeartandStrokeRideasOne.

Since its inception in 1988, Ride for Heart has raised over $80 million in support of Heart & Stroke's mission to beat heart disease and stroke.

