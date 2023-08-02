Regulations will help beat the scourge of youth vaping

MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased with the Cabinet's approval of new regulations on vaping products. As announced today by Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services and Isabelle Charette, Minister of Sports, Recreation and the Outdoor, the regulations will prohibit all flavours with the exception of tobacco, limit the capacity of the tank to two ml and will regulate the appearance of vaping products. Heart & Stroke is confident that these restrictions, which will come into effect on October 31, 2023, will help beat youth vaping.

"Heart & Stroke congratulates the Quebec government on the approval of the new regulations on vaping products. The complete ban on flavours, including mint and menthol, is a major step forward in protecting our youth from these addictive products," said Kevin Bilodeau, Director, Government relations, Quebec, at Heart & Stroke.

According to a 2021 study funded by Heart & Stroke, among Quebecers aged 16 to 24, the data is alarming. Nine out of 10 young people mention flavours as an important reason they started vaping, and the same number say it's an important factor in continuing to do so. On average, young Quebecers start vaping at 15 years old, and they vape six days a week and 31 times a day. Another worrying fact is that more than one-quarter of young people started smoking cigarettes after they started vaping because they are addicted to nicotine.

Quebec joins five other Canadian provinces and territories that have adopted or implemented comprehensive restrictions on vape flavours: Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

"The regulations will have a significant impact on the appeal of vaping among young Quebecers and hopefully inspire other provinces and the federal government to follow suit, and quickly. Our young people, from coast to coast to coast, deserve to be protected from the scourge of vaping," added Mr. Bilodeau.

For several years, Heart & Stroke and other health organizations have been advocating the federal and provincial governments for measures to combat youth vaping.

The survey involved Quebec teens and young adults aged 16 to 24 who had vaped at least once a week in the past three months with a total of 299 respondents. The survey was conducted between November 2020 and January 2021.

