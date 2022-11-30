Heart & Stroke appoints new national board chair known for innovation and entrepreneurial success

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased to announce the appointment of Maggie Fox as chair of its national board of directors. Fox is a long-standing board member at Heart & Stroke: she joined the Ontario and Nunavut advisory board in 2013 of which she became chair in 2020. In 2019 she became a member of the national board and has held the position of vice chair since 2021.

Maggie Fox (CNW Group/Heart and Stroke Foundation)

As a well-known software and digital leader, Fox has led innovative, multinational marketing organizations at SAP, Aeroplan and Workhuman. Most recently, Fox founded Ciselier Company, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce startup.

"Knowing how to connect people and maximize their individual contributions, looking beyond challenges for opportunities, is critical to the success of any organization, especially in the not-for-profit space that benefits from the generosity and talents of leadership volunteers," says Doug Roth, Heart & Stroke's CEO. "Maggie's desire to innovate while encouraging diverse perspectives and voices will allow us to continue to drive impact and advance our vision to create a life uninterrupted by heart disease and stroke, for all people living in Canada."

Fox's connection to Heart & Stroke began many years ago, having numerous family members and loved ones touched by both heart disease and stroke. She will now use her experience as a leader guiding complex businesses toward success to improve health outcomes, with a particular passion for equity-deserving populations.

"I am eager to use my role as chair to continue to champion the lifesaving work Heart & Stroke makes possible," says Fox. "My goal is always to stay curious ― to bring that curiosity to everything I do. As incoming chair, I look forward to continuing the steadfast work done by my predecessor, Alison Twiner, and building on the momentum created during her time as chair to support, fund and champion those that work together to beat heart disease and stroke."

Fox replaces out-going board chair Alison Twiner who will now serve as past chair on the Heart & Stroke national board.

