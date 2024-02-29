Heart & Stroke applauds federal government's introduction of pharmacare legislation, looks forward to expanding plan in future to include essential drugs

Today's announcement the first step toward equal access to lifesaving drugs

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke congratulates the federal government for introducing pharmacare legislation today, lauding the affordable plan that will give 7.5 million uninsured and underinsured people in Canada access to prescription drugs for diabetes and contraception. We also acknowledge the important role the NDP has been playing on this issue.

"We're thrilled to see the federal government take this historic action by tabling a national pharmacare program," says Doug Roth, Heart & Stroke CEO. "People with diabetes are three times more likely to die from heart disease and it affects the most vulnerable members of our society. This is a terrific first step."

Heart & Stroke is asking the federal government to work quickly to expand the program in a fiscally prudent way by adding to it a list of essential medicines, including prescription drugs for heart conditions and stroke, as recommended in the government's 2019 Hoskins Report on pharmacare. More than 600 people in Canada die every year from ischemic heart disease because they can't afford their medication.

"Today's announcement is only the beginning," Roth says. "We know that 16% of people in Canada living with heart conditions have trouble affording their blood pressure, cholesterol and heart disease prescriptions. The next step is for the federal government to ensure access to these essential prescription drugs for all people living in Canada."

