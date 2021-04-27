Healthcare Industry Leaders from Providence, Aetna, Aon, Abbott, McKinsey and Shoppers Drug Mart Join League Advisory Board

Executives, innovators and entrepreneurs from across the healthcare ecosystem to guide digital health powerhouse and platform-as-a-service provider, League.

TORONTO and CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Leading digital health innovator League today announced the members of its newly created Advisory Board. In their mission to build better consumer healthcare experiences, League has brought together executives, innovators and entrepreneurs from across the healthcare ecosystem. The esteemed group of industry experts includes executives who draw experience from leading organizations such as Providence Healthcare, Aetna, Aon, McKinsey, Abbott and Shoppers Drug Mart.

"Now, more than ever, a digital first, engagement driven healthcare experience matters", said Mike Serbinis, CEO and Founder of League. "The market response for our PaaS offering has been incredible and this group of healthcare and business leaders will provide the deep industry expertise and insights to further accelerate our growth and meet the needs of consumers everywhere. I am extremely honored to have these individuals in our corner."

League, a six-year-old digital health powerhouse, identified in Deloitte's Fast 500 and the CB Insights Digital Health 150, is accelerating the digital transformation of the consumer healthcare experience for major payors, providers, pharmacy retailers and employers. Hundreds of thousands of consumers across the US, Canada, and Europe use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.

The League Advisory Board will guide League and a range of industry leaders to transform the healthcare system through personalization, data and omnichannel digital platforms. The board will be co-chaired by League CEO and Founder, Mike Serbinis and Cary Grace, former CEO, Retirement, Investment and Human Capital Solutions at Aon. Grace also joined the League Board of Directors back in 2020 along with Shoppers Drug Mart President, Jeff Leger.

League Advisory Board members include:

Sarah Ahmad

Sarah Ahmad is the SVP of Health and Wellness at Shoppers Drug Mart. Prior to Shoppers Drug Mart, Sarah served as the Chief Innovation Officer at Magellan Health where she launched the Magellan Health Studio. While at Highmark Health as the SVP of Innovation and Transformation Strategy, Sarah stood up an internal human-centred design practice and developed innovative health solutions and value-based, high-quality health experiences. Prior to Highmark, Sarah worked at Humana Health Care and during her 20-year tenure, she held key leadership roles in product development, clinical operations, network development and innovation. As Vice President of Innovation at Humana, she created an innovation platform focused on slowing and stopping chronic disease progression.

Michael Butler

Michael Butler has over 30 years of experience across a range of senior executive roles in the healthcare industry. He was formerly President of Providence, where he helped to create the third-largest health system in the U.S., increasing revenue from $2 billion when he joined in 1998 to $25 billion today. Mike also served as Providence's CFO and COO, with accountability for ambulatory and hospital operations, finance, strategy, technology, digital innovation, clinical institutes, population health and people development.

Katie C. Doyle

Katie Doyle has over 30 years of experience leading and advising consumer health and wellness businesses through comprehensive transformation programs. She has deep experience in digitally enabled transformations both as an e-commerce CEO and Board Director. Katie was most recently the CEO of Swanson Health Products, a direct-to-consumer health and wellness brand. Prior to that Katie held a variety of senior executive roles at Abbott Laboratories and at McKinsey & Company, Inc. She has served as a director of Ahold Delhaize, a global omnichannel grocery retailer, since April 2019, where she is the Chair of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee and serves on the Audit Committee.

Cary Grace (Co-Chair)

Cary Grace is a transformational leader with over 30 years of experience developing and executing profitable growth strategies for leading organizations across banking, investment management, healthcare, alternative capital and insurance. She has held senior executive roles at JP Morgan, Bank of America and, most recently, as the CEO, Retirement, Investment and Human Capital Solutions at Aon, driving $2B in annual revenue and leading 12,000 employees across 50 countries. She is a Board Director at League, SageView Advisory and FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group.

Michael Palmer

Michael Palmer is the founding chief executive officer of Exhale Advisors, focused on strategy, M&A, digital transformation and innovation commercialization. Prior to founding Exhale Advisors in 2017, Michael served Aetna as its Chief Innovation and Digital Officer for five years, driving clinical, technology and digital innovations into the healthcare ecosystem serving Aetna's 37 million members. Prior to Aetna, Mr. Palmer was a Partner/MD at Accenture, where for nearly 20 years he served health clients in information technology strategy, post-merger integration, and global transformation programs.

About League:

Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, pharmacy retailers, healthcare providers and payors use our award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Hundreds of thousands of consumers across the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.

