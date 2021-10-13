Healthcare and Technology Leaders from Anthem, Workday and Aon Join League Advisory Board

Three new senior executives enlisted to guide healthcare consumer experience platform, League

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Leading digital health technology innovator League announced the addition of three new members to its Advisory Board. The executives, who have amassed a wealth of experience in their leadership roles at Anthem, Workday and Aon, will provide strategic direction for League amid accelerated demand for healthcare consumer experience platforms.

League welcomes three accomplished business leaders:

Leighanne Levensaler, Former Co-Head of Workday Ventures

Leighanne Levensaler brings more than 25 years of experience and an exceptional level of expertise in technology and business. She was formerly executive vice president of corporate strategy at Workday and managing director and co-head for Workday Ventures. , where she oversaw Workday investments in emerging enterprise technologies. Leighanne previously led product management for Workday applications, including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management.

Zoe Philippides, Chief Ethics and Privacy Officer at Anthem, Inc.

Zoe Philippides leads Anthem, Inc.'s ethics and privacy programs, overseeing the protection of personal information in accordance with applicable federal and state laws, including Protected Health Information (PHI), Protected Financial Information (PFI) and Proprietary Company Information. Prior to joining Anthem, Inc. in 2021, Zoe served as Chief Privacy Officer at Amgen, where she evolved their privacy program into a global cross-functional organization supporting the business and patients around the world.

James M. Aquilina, Former President of Aon Global Cyber Solutions

Former federal prosecutor James M. Aquilina is an accomplished strategic advisor and renowned cybersecurity expert. James was formerly the President of Aon Global Cyber Solutions after its acquisition of Stroz Friedberg, the technical and security consulting firm he built with other former federal law enforcement officers from the ground up. He currently serves on industry and trade boards spanning cybersecurity, global intelligence and investigations, and entertainment technology.

"I am thrilled to welcome Leighanne, Zoe and James to our Advisory Board," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "We're confident that their insight and industry expertise will be incredible assets in our mission to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare."

The League Advisory Board comprises a diverse group of members with deep expertise spanning many facets of healthcare and technology. Advisory members provide transformational guidance for League's go-to-market strategy and product development, drawing on vast leadership experience with institutions like Providence Healthcare, Aetna, Abbott and Shoppers Drug Mart. The Board is co-chaired by Mike Serbinis, League founder and CEO, and Cary Grace, former CEO, Retirement, Investment and Human Capital Solutions at Aon.

About League:

Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, healthcare providers, payers and consumer health partners use the award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Millions of consumers across the world use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.

