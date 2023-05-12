Health insurers take measures to continue coverage for those displaced by Alberta wildfires

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Many Alberta residents have been displaced from their homes due to the extraordinary wildfires in the province. As a result, some may have lost or left behind their health insurance information or items such as prescription drugs and eyeglasses.

Many health insurers have put in place special measures for health plan members who have left their homes and businesses due to the fires. If you have questions about your group health coverage or need your plan information in order to get replacement prescription drugs or other medical items, please contact your insurer. You can find email and phone information for your insurer here: https://www.olhi.ca/for-insurers/member-list/

Up-to-date information concerning the fires and health related questions can be found on the Government of Alberta's website at www.alberta.ca/emergency.

Those wishing to donate goods or services to support the response to the wildfire emergency can email [email protected].

About the CLHIA

The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada's life and health insurance business. These insurers provide financial security products including life insurance, annuities (including RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to over 29 million Canadians. They hold over $1 trillion in assets in Canada and employ more than 166,000 Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association Inc.

For further information: Kevin Dorse, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs, (613) 691-6001 / [email protected]