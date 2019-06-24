Health Canada Unveils Canada's Food Guide Snapshot in 17 multicultural languages

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced the translation of Canada's new Food Guide Snapshot into 17 multicultural languages, namely, Arabic, Farsi, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Simplified Chinese (Mandarin), Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil, Traditional Chinese, Urdu and Vietnamese. This translated guidance will help people whose first language is not English or French make healthy eating choices for themselves and their families.

Canada's new Food Guide already recognizes that nutritious foods can reflect cultural preference and food traditions. Making the Food Guide snapshot available in additional languages means that more Canadians will be able to access its healthy eating guidance.

In addition, through the Food Guide, Canadians can expand and adapt their healthy eating and food preparation skills as they explore recipes and cooking methods from their own cultural backgrounds and the cultural backgrounds of others.

The new Food Guide is an integral part of the Healthy Eating Strategy, which aims to make the healthier choice the easier choice for all Canadians.

"Canada's new Food Guide was developed to be relevant to and accessible by all Canadians. Today, I am pleased to announce the translation of Canada's Food Guide Snapshot into 17 multicultural languages—making it more accessible and easier to understand by Canadians whose first language is not English or French. Now, more Canadians will be able to benefit from our healthy eating guidance."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

"When we can provide resources in the languages our patients and clients speak, we create a more positive and comfortable space to talk about food and nutrition. The translation of Canada's new Food Guide Snapshot into additional languages will help dietitians and health care professionals start more conversations about healthy eating with the patients, clients, and communities they serve."

Jennifer Buccino

Regional Executive Director, Ontario, Dietitians of Canada

In addition to Canada's two official languages, Canada's Food Guide Snapshot is now available in 26 additional languages (17 multicultural and 9 Indigenous).

two official languages, Food Guide Snapshot is now available in 26 additional languages (17 multicultural and 9 Indigenous). Multicultural: Arabic, Farsi, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Simplified Chinese (Mandarin), Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil, Traditional Chinese, Urdu and Vietnamese.



Indigenous: Dene, Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut (Baffin), Inuktitut (Nunatsiavut), Inuktitut (Nunavik), Michif, Ojibwe, Oji-Cree and Plains Cree.

Since the launch of the new Canada's Food Guide in January 2019 , there have been more than 220,000 downloads of the Snapshot, and almost 3 million visits to the healthy eating tips and resources.

Food Guide in , there have been more than 220,000 downloads of the Snapshot, and almost 3 million visits to the healthy eating tips and resources. Recognizing the benefits of cultural preferences and food traditions, Canada's Food Guide provides a suite of healthy eating resources, including diverse recipes.

