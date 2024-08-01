Heading down the Railpath: Federal investment supports major expansion to one of Toronto's favourite trails

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - $23 million will go towards extending the cherished West Toronto Railpath (WTR), making it easier for residents to walk, run, ride a bike, roll, or otherwise get active on one of the city's most unique multi-use trails.

MP Julie Dzerowicz and Councillor Alejandra Bravo announced the investment that will extend WTR by two kilometres, from Dundas Street West at Sterling Road to just west of Abell Street at Sudbury Street. When complete, this trail will make it easier to access the Bloor GO Station and the planned King-Liberty transit station.

The project will include four pedestrian-cycle bridges, and updates to enhance the natural environment. Extending WTR will make it easier for residents to connect to cycling paths, schools, parks, residential areas, employment hubs, tourist attractions, community centres and more.

Quotes

"The West Toronto Railpath is beloved by Davenport residents. Not only will it benefit the local community who love the Railpath to walk, run and cycle - this extension will also support our local economy."

Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Expanding the West Toronto Railpath will connect even more communities and make it easier for people to enjoy our city by walking, cycling or taking transit. Partnership between all levels of government made this possible. Working together, we can connect communities, provide more active transportation options and create new opportunities for sustainable travel. Thank you to Councillor Alejandra Bravo, our federal partners and the residents of Davenport for their advocacy on this project."

Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"The West Toronto Railpath's innovative use of public land connects members of our community to local parks, schools, and other community hubs. Today's investment will help the West Toronto Railpath reach even more people and encourage active transportation that will help Toronto meet our climate action goals. Residents of Davenport have long dreamed of and advocated for this project, which will benefit those walking, rolling, and cycling on the West Toronto Railpath in the coming years."

Alejandra Bravo, Toronto City Councillor for Ward 9, Davenport

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $23,028,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The City of Toronto is contributing $125,772,318 .

is investing $23,028,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes , rollerblades , snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

rollerblades In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has equal access to services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreements.

